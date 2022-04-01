Jury finds St. Johns counselor not guilty after trial about sexual assault of student

ST. JOHNS — A jury acquitted a St. Johns counselor Thursday of all charges of sexual assault after a nearly two week-long trial.

Kimberly Feldpausch, a long-time counselor at St. Johns Middle School, was charged in June 2020 with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Prosecutors said she sexually assaulted a student during the 2001-02 school year, but the jury determined prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to prove their case.

Feldpausch and her family all burst into tears when the verdict was read on Thursday afternoon, said Mary Chartier, Feldpausch's attorney.

"We’re thrilled with the verdict," Chartier wrote in an email. "The jury was attentive throughout the trial, and the jurors took the oath they took extremely seriously. Jurors breathe life into the Constitution, and this jury’s commitment to constitutional principles is to be applauded."

Feldpausch retired from St. Johns Middle School two years ago, after she was charged, Chartier said. She is still processing what she's gone through in the past two years and "likely will for some time to come," Chartier wrote.

Clinton County Prosecutor Tony Spagnuolo did not respond for comment Friday morning.

The student, who is now in his 30s, told the jury Feldpausch raped him 50 to 100 times in her office. But another one of Feldpausch's attorneys, Takura Nyamfukudza, said during opening statements that no one ever heard anything, despite thin walls and close neighbors.

Feldpausch has been adamant she did not have sex with the boy, Nyamfukudza said.

While they did spend a lot of time together, Nyamfukudza said, Feldpausch was concerned about the boy's mental health. He was mentally ill and suicidal and was known to cut his wrists, bang his head against walls and lockers at school and lie about adults.

Feldpausch kept in close contact with the boy's parents at the time, keeping them updated on the time he spent in her office and what classes he was missing, Nyamfukudza said. She repeatedly told the boy to trust his parents and other mental health professionals.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jury finds St. Johns counselor not guilty in sexual assault of student