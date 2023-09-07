Jury finds supplier guilty in fentanyl overdose trial; defense plans appeal

Sep. 7—MANKATO — A jury on Thursday found a 24-year-old man guilty of supplying drugs that caused a fatal overdose in Mankato in 2021.

Max Leo Miller, 24, of St. Peter, is set to receive his sentence for felony third-degree murder in Blue Earth County District Court on Nov. 7.

Third-degree murder is classified in law as causing a person's death, with or without intent, through the sale, giving away, barter, delivery, distribution or administration of a controlled substance.

Over a three-day trial that started Tuesday, prosecutors argued Miller gave drugs containing fentanyl to Travis Gustavson, 21, before his death on Feb. 24, 2021.

"It's your job to do justice," prosecutor Todd Kosovich said to jurors in his closing arguments Thursday. "Justice in this case is the ultimate finding of guilt."

The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office was pleased with the jury's guilty verdict and hopes it provides a degree of closure to Gustavson's family, said Assistant County Attorney Todd Coryell afterward.

Gustavson's mother, Kim Gustavson, described the verdict as providing some accountability even if the sentence can never compare to the loss of Travis.

"We can never move on with our lives," she said. "We can never get over it."

Miller is the second person to be found guilty or plead guilty related to the death, after Anna Marie Bailey was convicted on a third-degree murder charge in late 2022. Bailey was found to have supplied drugs to Miller before he gave them to Gustavson.

In his closing argument, defense attorney Joseph Bergstrom argued that although Gustavson overdosed on a mix of drugs, there was no proof the drugs were supplied by Miller. He referenced Gustavson's struggles with addiction and apparent usage of other drugs leading up his death.

The defense team plans to file an appeal, said public defender and lead defense attorney Bradley Peyton. He said they respect the jury's verdict but think an appeal is warranted due to issues in the trial.

It was an "unfortunate, tragic" case, he added, and Miller was remorseful about the death of someone he saw as a friend.

Bergstrom also brought up Miller's emotional reaction to Gustavson's death in his closing argument. In an interview recording with police, Miller shared how he wondered why he wasn't the one who died because he used a similar amount as Gustavson.

Feelings of sadness and wondering why he survived and Gustavson did not don't prove guilt, Bergstrom said.

Miller and Gustavson were reportedly in touch about swapping Gustavson's Xanax for Miller's "H," believed to stand for heroin on Feb. 24. Miller denied knowing what "H" meant to police.

A text from Gustavson to Miller at 7:44 p.m. showed a picture of a white substance formed into a line asking if it should be bigger. Miller responded saying "smaller," "be careful," and "take half and wait."

When he didn't get a response, Miller texted at 8:14 p.m. asking how Gustavson was feeling.

Gustavson's girlfriend was trying to meet up with him at his brother's residence around the same time. She spoke with him over the phone around 7:40 p.m. and then called again at 7:55 p.m. when she arrived at the residence.

After calling him and not getting an answer, she came in and found him unresponsive around 8:10 p.m. She alerted his mother, Kim, who lived nearby, and the family attempted first aid while waiting for police and medical responders.

Gustavson received two Narcan doses, which can reverse some overdoses if administered in time, but he was pronounced dead by 8:56 p.m.

The prosecution cited testimony from a medical professional in arguing for the death being caused by fentanyl. Amounts of fentanyl found in Gustavson's blood were well within the lethal dosage range, Kosovich said.

Other substances found in Gustavson's system, including Xanax, couldn't explain the death, he argued. Gustavson had what is considered "therapeutic" levels of Xanax in his system at the time of death.

Law enforcement officers, including Blue Earth County Sheriff Jeff Wersal, testified to how rare it would be for the fentanyl to have been mixed in with Xanax. Wersal at the time was commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and said he'd never seen fentanyl-laced Xanax in Blue Earth County.

The defense suggested Xanax or another drug, including marijuana that reportedly wasn't tested for fentanyl, used by Gustavson could've been laced with it even if it wasn't as common or known by law enforcement.

Defense attorneys also called into question a table that had been moved in Gustavson's room. The table had the white line on it in the picture he sent to Miller.

The white substance wasn't on the table anymore afterward during the investigation, but police found residue in a baggie purportedly from Miller near where the table stood.

The jury needed to consider several questions to arrive at a guilty verdict, according to District Court Judge Krista Jass' instructions to them. The questions included whether the supplied fentanyl or heroin "proximately" — generally meaning it was a substantial factor — caused the death, regardless of intention. The defendant also needed to know the controlled substance was illegal, among other factors.

The 12-person jury, composed of nine men and three women, returned with the guilty verdict after fewer than two hours of deliberation.

Miller will be in custody without bail until his sentencing.

