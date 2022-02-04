Jury finds suspect in Halloween 2018 slaying guilty of murder

A Knox County jury this week found one of four codefendants in a 2018 fatal shooting guilty of murder.

Sean Alan Longmire, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder, as well as three counts of attempted first-degree murder, for his role in the shooting, which was described by police at the time as a drug deal gone bad.

Judge Steven W. Sword imposed a life sentence for the murder conviction and set a sentencing on April 1 for the remaining counts, Knox County Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott said.

Elijah Dozard, Bobby Hansard and Joseph Bellew also were arrested in connection with the Halloween shooting death of 19-year-old Bryson McGrotha, of Sevierville, and the injury of another person.

A woman living at a home off Smith Lane said she saw the men pull up and start shooting at her son's friends in a silver car.

According to warrants, Bellew admitted he and Hansard went to a home to conduct a $1,000 drug deal. While there, the two say they were robbed. Longmire and Dozard then accompanied Bellew and Hansard to the Smith Lane residence to confront the individuals who robbed them, court records state.

All four were armed, and several began firing when they arrived at the house, including Longmire, records state. McGrotha was struck once and died of the gunshot wound, records state.

Bellew, 24, and Dozard, 23, still face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and are set to appear in court next on Feb. 11.

Hansard, 27, was tried in August 2021 and convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon, court records state. His sentence was stayed pending an appeal.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County jury finds one of 4 codefendants guilty in 2018 murder