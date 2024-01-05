Jury finds Tallahassee man guilty of murder in 2021 stabbing outside convenience store

A man charged with brutally stabbing a man to death in 2021 at a Tallahassee convenience store was convicted of second-degree murder this week.

Following a short deliberation, a jury on Thursday found Levon Wright, 31, of Delaware Street, guilty of stabbing and killing the victim in the store's parking lot, even after the defense argued it was out "of self-defense, claiming the victim had been trying to rob him at the time," according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

In 2021, Tallahassee police arrived at the Time Saver on West Brevard Street and found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead; the stab wounds had penetrated his heart and neck, according to the release.

Detectives found a phone on scene and reviewed security footage to identify Wright.

After getting a search warrant, TPD found clothing in Wright's home that "matched those worn by the subject depicted in the videos."

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and Wright was taken into custody in Gainesville a few months later. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

