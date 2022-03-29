Jury finds Town Creek man guilty of child abuse, not murder

Mar. 29—MOULTON — A Lawrence County jury on Monday found a Town Creek man guilty of abusing two children, but found him not guilty of the capital murder charge prosecutors sought.

Evan Woodrow Berryman, 34, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated child abuse involving 2 1/2 -year-old Ian Calhoun and one count of child abuse involving Ian's sister. Berryman was found not guilty on capital murder and non-capital murder charges in connection with Ian's Aug. 4, 2014, death. Ian's sister was 3 1/2 when Ian died.

Berryman has been held in the Lawrence County Jail since his arrest March 24, 2016. His sentencing is scheduled for May 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the Lawrence County Circuit Court, with Circuit Judge Mark Craig presiding. Berryman's maximum sentence is 50 years, with a possible 20 years on each count of aggravated child abuse and 10 years for child abuse.

District Attorney Eric Jett said both sides will have a chance to present arguments during the sentencing hearing.

He said the family was somewhat disappointed with the verdict.

"I've said since Day 1 it was going to be a difficult case because of the allegations of abuse and Ian's medical condition," Jett said. "There is disappointment for the family, but they were thankful the jury found there was abuse in the case."

He thanked the jurors for their 16 days of service in the courtroom.

"This has been the longest and most difficult case for both sides," he said. "I'm appreciative of the jurors being very attentive and very deliberative. They had a huge stake in this. The deliberations had to be a Herculean task."

Jury selection began on the case March 7, and the jury rendered its verdict at 4:25 p.m. Monday, the third day of deliberations.

Much of the trial testimony focused on the cause of Ian's death.

A key witness for the prosecution, Dr. Melissa Peters, of Children's Hospital in Birmingham, said when Ian arrived via helicopter at the hospital on Aug. 2, 2014, he was unresponsive and appeared brain dead. She said his injuries were consistent with child abuse.

A defense witness, Dr. John Galaznick, a pediatrician from Northport, said it was impossible to tell how the bruises occurred on the child's body and he said the child had medical conditions that caused him to easily bruise. The defense argued that Ian had sustained a head injury when he fell out of bed and hit a wall.

Ian's sister testified via videotape that she had been abused, and prosecutors showed the jury images of the girl with a black eye and severely bruised left cheek.

Prosecutors said Berryman was in a relationship with the children's mom, Chelsea Fike, when bruises on both of her children began to appear.

Defense attorneys James Mason and Thomas Di Giulian could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son's death. She was arrested Dec. 13, 2016, and released on $190,000 bond, according to court records.

Craig said she could be tried as early as June.

