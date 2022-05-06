Jury finds true 3 circumstances of aggravation in Singh case

May 6—Jurors who determined Jagjit Singh, 67, was guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of his daughter-in-law reconvened Thursday and also found three circumstances of aggravation in the murder charge were true, while deadlocking on a fourth.

The jury in Kern County Superior Court found Singh shot Sumandeep Kaur Kooner three times in August 2019, an incident Singh's attorney David Torres said was a result of grave disrespect by Kaur Kooner toward Singh.

Singh was imploring Kaur Kooner to stay loyal to her husband, when Kaur Kooner told Singh, "I am going to rip off your beard and stick it up your (expletive)," Torres said. Ripping hair in the Sikhi faith is considered sacrilege, according to testimony from a Punjabi and Sikhi expert that was presented during the trial last week.

Circumstances of aggravation are facts in the case which increase the severity of the offense. The prosecution alleged four such circumstances, and the jury deliberated them during a trial separate from the murder trial. They included:

1) Singh committed a crime involving great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness;

2) Singh used a weapon during the crime;

3) Kaur Kooner, the victim, was particularly vulnerable;

4) and that Singh took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense.

The jury found the first three circumstances to be true and deadlocked on the last. Judge John W. Lua tossed out the last circumstance upon the request of Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson. Thompson said she agreed to dismiss the fourth circumstance because a deadlocked jury on this allegation means the judge would have declared a mistrial and the entire process would have started over.

Neither Thompson nor Torres presented new evidence to the jurors to consider in their deliberations over the circumstances of aggravation, instead giving their closing arguments in the second trial Thursday morning. Thompson asked the jurors to rely on the facts previously presented and to find all four circumstances of aggravation to be true.

Torres requested the jury consider a victim vulnerable if they are a child or incapable of protecting themselves. He also said the trial showed Kaur Kooner lost "trust and confidence" in her father-in-law because of the "toxic relationship" between them months prior to her death, and therefore asked jurors to find circumstances three and four to be false.

Outside of court following the proceedings, Diamond Muganzo, a juror in the case, said jurors determined Kaur Kooner was a vulnerable victim because Singh shot her once from behind, and she could not defend herself.

Muganzo added the jurors split on the fourth circumstance because the definition of trust varied for each person. Some agreed there was toxicity in the home, so the trust between Singh and Kaur Kooner had eroded. Others believed that trust would always exist between a father-in-law and a daughter-in-law because they are family, Muganzo said.

Muganzo also explained why the jury determined Singh was guilty of first-degree murder, rather than voluntary manslaughter, which Torres and his co-counsel Navraj Rai were seeking. She said Singh, after talking with Kaur Kooner about her infidelity, went to grab his gun and proceeded to shoot her from behind. This fact fulfills the deliberative element of first-degree murder, Muganzo noted.

Thompson said she was "pleased" with the verdict, and the jury "came to the right conclusion" after deliberating for two days.

Torres noted the jury's thoughtful, thorough deliberations as well, though he was disappointed with the verdict.

"Despite the outcome, I am pleased that we had a conscientious jury that listened to the case ... and thoroughly discussed the issues," Torres said.

Senate Bill 567, which became effective Jan. 1, requires a trial to be bifurcated if there are circumstances of aggravation. The law requires the court to impose a term of imprisonment not exceeding the middle term of a sentencing range, unless there are circumstances in aggravation that have been stipulated to by the defendant, or have been found true beyond a reasonable doubt at trial by the jury or by the judge in a court trial.

The law also requires the court, except in certain circumstances, to, upon the request of the defendant, bifurcate the trial on the circumstances in aggravation from the trial of charges and enhancements, according to SB 567.

Singh could face a potential sentence of 50 years to life when he's due back in court for his sentencing on July 14.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.