Jury finds two men guilty of murder in shooting of Sacramento barbershop owner

A jury convicted two men for the 2021 deadly shooting of a south Sacramento barbershop owner who was killed over a child custody dispute that had been settled earlier that day.

Vincent Wade Taylor, 56, and Raymond Valentino Butler, 56, on Friday were each found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of Terrance Flournoy, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a news release.

Flournoy, 33, of Sacramento, was owner of the Fresh Lines and Kicks barbershop in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He was shot in front of his barbershop on May 26, 2001, and he died 17 days later at a hospital.

The barbershop owner received custody of his child during a hearing in the morning. Later that day, Butler, one of the child’s relatives, conspired with Taylor to kill Flournoy.

Butler and Taylor drove to the barbershop, where Taylor shot Flournoy with a semi-automatic handgun, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Taylor then left in a getaway car driven by Butler, prosecutors said. Investigators never recovered the gun used in the fatal shooting. Both defendants were on parole at the time of the shooting.

Taylor has previous convictions for assault with a firearm with personal use of a firearm and attempted robbery, which were considered strike offenses under the state’s “Three Strikes” law. Butler has previous strike convictions for kidnapping and robbery.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Moore prosecuted the case against Taylor and Butler. Both men remained in custody Tuesday at the Sacramento County Jail.

Taylor and Butler are scheduled to return to Sacramento Superior Court on May 12 for sentencing. Prosecutors said Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 100 years to life in prison, and Butler faces a maximum sentence of 76 years to life in prison.