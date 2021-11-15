Jury finds union leader John Dougherty and councilman Bobby Henon both guilty in federal corruption trial

Associated Press

A Las Vegas business executive whose claim of voter fraud was featured by state Republicans in November 2020 as proof of tainted votes has agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of voting more than once in the same election. Donald “Kirk” Hartle is expected to pay a $2,000 fine and receive the equivalent of one year of probation when he's sentenced, according to a plea agreement filed Monday ahead of his scheduled plea on Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas. Hartle, 55, had faced two felony charges in a criminal complaint alleging that he used his dead wife’s ballot.