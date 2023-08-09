Jury finds Urbandale man guilty of first-degree murder in wife's 2020 fatal beating

The trial lasted for a week, but a Polk County jury took only about two hours to find an Urbandale man guilty of beating his wife to death in 2020.

Dustin Sample, 38, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the Dec. 12, 2020, death of his wife Mary. Jurors heard evidence that first responders, summoned by Dustin Sample's call to 911, found Mary Sample deceased in the couple's bedroom with severe facial injuries. Dustin Sample told investigators he'd taken the family dog for a walk and didn't know what had happened to her.

As the jury heard over the weeklong trial, Sample had a history of domestic violence toward his wife. Several of her coworkers testified they'd seen Mary Sample come to work hiding bruises that she admitted to them were from her husband. Prosecutors presented text messages between the couple showing Dustin Sample repeatedly apologizing in response to photos of his wife's injuries.

Prosecutors also asked the court for permission to show a cell phone video, recorded by the couple's young son, in which Dustin Sample could be heard striking her. Judge Lawrence McLellan, though, ruled the full video was too inflammatory to be shown to the jury.

Sample's lawyers, though, argued that his wife's injuries were the result of an accidental fall caused by intoxication.

"The evidence will show she fell and suffered a blunt force trauma injury to her head. The evidence, or lack of evidence, will show Dustin Sample did not assault and injure his wife on Dec. 12, 2020," attorney Jesse Macro said in his opening statement.

Client a 'jerk,' but victim of a rush to judgment, defense attorney says

Defense attorney Nicholas Bailey acknowledged in closing arguments that Dustin Sample had been a "jerk" and "domestically violent." But he said investigators nonetheless rushed to judgment when they found Mary Sample dead in her home.

"That's the real story to this case. Law enforcement from the very get go when they arrived on scene there in Urbandale ... believe that Dustin Sample, he's the husband, he's there, he must have been the cause of it," Bailey said.

Prosecutors responded that Sample, prior to calling for help, had made efforts to clean up the scene, and that his wife's death came as she was attempting to leave the abusive relationship.

"He could not let that happen," prosecutor Meggan Guns said. "He could not let the woman that he controlled leave him and take his son because of his love for power and control."

Closing arguments ended shortly after noon Wednesday, and the Polk County Attorney's Office announced the guilty verdict at about 2:20 p.m.

Sample will be sentenced at a later date, and faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Staff writer Noelle Alviz-Gransee contributed to this report.

