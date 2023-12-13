Jury finds Vesper man guilty of attempted homicide in New Year's Eve stabbing

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − A jury found a Vesper man guilty Wednesday of trying to kill his roommate by stabbing him.

During the first part of his two-part trial, which started Tuesday, a jury found David D. Kelm, 60, guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated battery, both as a domestic abuse incident.

During the second part of the trial, which took place Wednesday, the jury needed to determine if Kelm had a mental illness and if that illness meant he couldn't conform his conduct to the law. The jury found Kelm did have a mental illness but that he could have obeyed the law.

Wood County Circuit Judge Greg Potter scheduled Kelm's sentencing for Feb. 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022, a caller reported someone with stab wounds was in a road in the village of Vesper. When deputies arrived, they found a 63-year-old Vesper man who accused Kelm of stabbing him.

The man, who said he let Kelm stay with him, had a cut on his neck, a puncture wound in his stomach area and a cut on the palm of his hand, according to the complaint.

More local news: Wood County inspections: See how your favorite Marshfield- and Wisconsin Rapids-area restaurants performed

More local news: People warned to keep valuables out of sight after string of thefts from vehicles in Wood County

At 12:45 a.m. Jan. 1, deputies tried to get Kelm to leave the home, but he would not come out, according to the complaint. At 3 a.m., they entered the home and found Kelm in a bedroom.

Officers found a knife with what appeared to be blood on it on the floor in the bedroom, according to the complaint. They also saw a large amount of blood going into the living room, kitchen, garage and down the driveway. Officers also found a knife blade in a bedroom and a handle in the bathroom.

The victim said he was in his bedroom about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021, when Kelm entered the room carrying two knives and said, "You're going to die, (expletive)," according to the complaint. Kelm then slashed the victim across the throat with one of the knives and stabbed him in the left side.

The victim said he grabbed a blanket and tried to wrap it around one of the knives and thought it snapped, as if the blade broke, according to the complaint. Kelm then said something about getting another knife and went into the kitchen.

The victim said he got up and went into the kitchen and saw Kelm at the knife drawer, according to the complaint. The victim said he left the house through the garage.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Vesper man guilty of attempted homicide in New Year's Eve stabbing