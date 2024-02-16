Jury finds West Des Moines doctor guilty of sexually abusing child

A longtime central Iowa surgeon is guilty of sexually abusing a child, a jury found Friday.

Dr. Lynn Lindaman, 73, practiced at the Lindaman Orthopaedics clinic in West Des Moines until he was charged last year with second-degree sexual assault. Police said he inappropriately touched a child under the age of 10 at his home.

It was the second time such an accusation had been made against Lindaman. In 1976, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a gymnastics camp where he was a counselor. The jury in his Polk County trial, which began Wednesday, was not told about his prior conviction.

According to the Polk County Attorney's Office, which announced the verdict, Lindaman faces a minimum 17 1/2-year sentence. That could increase because Lindaman is slated for a second trial in April to determine whether enhanced penalties due to his prior conviction will apply.

If convicted in that case, he would face a sentence of 50 years, including a 42 1/2-year mandatory minimum.

Defense attorney Lucas Taylor said his client will appeal.

"We're obviously disappointed in the jury's verdict," Taylor said in an email. "However, we believe the court erred in some of its rulings and look forward to pursuing an appeal."

In addition to criminal charges, Lindaman also faces a civil lawsuit from Sherri Moler of Eldridge, the victim of the 1976 assault, filed last year under a 2022 law lifting statutes of limitations for sex abuse victims to sue their assailants. That suit is scheduled for trial in May 2025.

Under an agreement with the Iowa Board of Medicine, Lindaman has not been practicing medicine since his current case was filed last year.

