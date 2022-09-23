Jury finds Wichita trucker guilty of killing woman at a south Broadway motel

A jury on Friday found a Wichita trucker guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a woman at a south Broadway motel.

Sentencing for 42-year-old Ricky L. Hollins Jr. is slated for Nov. 4.

The trial started Monday. The jury deliberated four hours to find Hollins guilty in the killing of 33-year-old Stephanie Renee Duran. He was found not guilty of a misdemeanor count of patronizing a prostitute.

The owner of Budget Motel, 1315 S. Broadway, found Duran dead inside a room on the morning of Oct. 22, 2020.

She’d been beaten on her head and face plus showed signs of having been choked, according to an affidavit. Authorities found a glass candle holder with blood on it on the floor. Police also found mace by her body, drug paraphernalia, a used condom in the trash can and a pair of men’s athletic sneakers in size 10 under the bed — the size Hollins wears.

The motel’s video surveillance footage showed Hollins, his friend and Duran in the motel parking lot the night before she was found dead. Video showed Duran and Hollins going into a room. About 24 minutes later, a shoeless Hollins ran out while carrying his pants, the affidavit says.

During his police interview, Hollins said he had parked his semi in a lot to the north of the motel, negotiated a $40 payment for oral sex, paid Duran and went into her room but said neither got undressed for the sex act. After it was over, Hollins told police, Duran “walked him to the door and he ‘jogged’ to the semi” to rejoin his friend.

“He claimed the shoes he was wearing at the time of his arrest were the same shoes he’d worn into the motel room,” the affidavit says.

Hollins has been in jail since Oct. 23, 2020.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle