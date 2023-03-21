Jury finds wife's former lover guilty of husband's 2020 murder

Mar. 21—A Hillsborough County jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts man guilty of murdering his romantic rival, capping a three-year ordeal that began when a newlywed husband from Manchester vanished just as the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging.

Zakhia Charabaty, 52, was missing for four months before his body was found at a Massachusetts construction site in July 2000, wrapped in bedding and bound with rope and twine.

Then the main suspect in his murder, Anderson Pereira, now 42, fled after being questioned by police. He stayed hidden for 17 months until he was found and arrested in Florida, where he was living under an assumed name.

A jury of six men and six women found Pereira guilty of first-degree murder, theft of Charabaty's delivery van and two counts of concealing evidence in the case. The first-degree conviction means he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole when he goes before a judge on April 5 for sentencing.

The jury deliberated a little more than a day.

"Finally we can move on. Our lives stopped three years ago. Now we can continue," said Marie Charabati , who is married to the victim's brother. "At the end of the day we just wanted justice for Zach. He did not deserve the way he was taken away from us at all. He did not deserve it."

She praised Manchester and Massachusetts law enforcement, as well as the FBI and New Hampshire homicide prosecutors, for their work in the case.

About three months before his murder, Charabaty had married Flavia Deoliveira. Deoliveira was Pereira's longtime lover and even continued her romantic relationship with him after the marriage. Pereira's lawyers portrayed the marriage as one of convenience — Deoliveira, a Brazilian in the country illegally, was hoping that her marriage would provide her legal status.

Defense lawyers said police got the wrong man, and that Deoliveira's adult son, Gabriel Baronto, killed Charabaty after a heated disagreement.

Story continues

"The defense is disappointed," Pereira's lawyer, Richard Guerriero, said after the verdict. He said they plan to appeal rulings by Superior Court Judge Will Delker, who allowed the jury to hear recorded statements that Pereira made to police.

Pereira never took the stand. Deoliveira, who was not present for the verdict, testified for two days and provided an alibi for her son. She said they were watching television at the time of the murder.

Homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley stressed that cell phone data backed up her testimony.

"The jurors were free to believe or disbelieve her, but they had evidence that was not mistaken and could not lie that she and her son were in the apartment when the murder occurred," said Hinckley, a senior assistant attorney general.

Baronto never testified. In fact, he could not be found and is believed to be living in Brazil. Both Deoliveira and Pereira are Brazilian nationals. Pereira was living in Methuen, Mass., on an expired residency permit.

Hinckley said he is not aware of her present status with immigration authorities and whether she faces deportation. During his closing arguments, Hinckely said Pereira acted out of jealousy.

The Charabatis who gathered at the courthouse said they initially found Zakhia's van in an out-of-the way parking lot in Lawrence by pinging his iWatch.

Botros Charabati said he knew right away his uncle was dead, remembering Zakhia's argument with Baronto.

"There'd be no reason for Zach to ever go off the map and not pick up the phone, and there'd certainly be no reason for his truck to be parked near the river in Lawrence," he said.

His mother said she's not surprised that Deoliveira was not present for the verdict.

"Flavia is Flavia, that's all I can say to that," Marie Charabati said.

There was no direct evidence in the case — no witnesses nor videotape of the murder. Police and prosecutors built a case based on cell phone tracking data and video surveillance that meticulously tracked Pereira and Charabaty on the night of the murder and the following days.

One video included video surveillance from a Lawrence Home Depot that showed Pereira buying a shovel while Charabaty's van, which prosecutors believed had the body inside, was in the parking lot.

"A circumstantial evidence case can be as powerful as a direct evidence case, and this case proved that. It was powerful circumstantial evidence from many different types of sources," Hinkley said.