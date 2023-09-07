Jury finds Wilson DeJesus Jr. guilty on five counts of rape

Sep. 7—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County jury took just 90 minutes to find an Ashtabula man guilty on five counts of rape on a female child under 10 years old.

Wilson DeJesus Jr., 32, was charged with five counts of rape, all felonies of the first degree, for conduct occurring from Dec. 1, 2020 to Aug. 23, 2021, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

The office of Colleen M. O'Toole and Chief Assistant County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa began the jury trial on Aug. 29. Judge Thomas Harris presided over the trial.

Harris will sentence DeJesus after a pre-sentencing investigation. DeJesus faces life in prison without the possibility of parole for each count.

In a prepared statement, O'Toole thanked all law enforcement involved, including Ashtabula Police Department Detective Wes Burns, Ashtabula County Children Services, and the staff at University Hospitals.

O'Toole and her staff commend the courage of all the victims and their families who come forward and stand up against sexual assault, according to the prepared statement.