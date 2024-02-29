Jury finds woman guilty in death of infant and running illegal day care

A Greene County jury found Deborah Lundstrom guilty on Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter after an 8-month-old boy died in her care March 2, 2022.

Lundstrom was also found guilty of operating a child care facility without a license and nine counts of child endangerment after leaving nine children under the age of 3 at her home unsupervised, leading to the infant's death.

The two-day trial ended Wednesday afternoon and a verdict was reached before 6 p.m. in Greene County Circuit Judge Todd Myers’ courtroom.

Police and EMS responded to a call at the 2800 block of North Washington Avenue in 2022 of an infant who wasn't breathing. Lundstrom, 49, told police she left the children alone for about 12 months and placed the 8th-month-old boy in a car seat in the home before she left. When she returned, she said the boy wasn't breathing.

The child, identified in an obituary as Coleman James Shirley, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the child died to due strangulation by the child safety seat's buckle and strap.

Lundstrom faces a jury sentencing at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

