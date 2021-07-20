Jury finds woman guilty of murder after Xenia gunshot victim dies 8 months later

Jul. 20—A 30-year-old Xenia woman was found guilty of murder Monday after a man she shot in the neck in May 2018 was diagnosed with quadriplegia and later died of his injuries.

Talicia Ann Dixon faces 18 years to life in prison when she is sentenced Thursday by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter for the death of 28-year-old Andre Nooks. She was convicted of murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said Dixon and a number of others got into a fight at a bar in Xenia before everyone left the bar. Dixon went to her cousin's home in the 400 block of Franklin Avenue in Xenia. About 90 minutes later, during the early morning hours of May 5, 2018, Nooks and others arrived on Franklin Avenue.

During an argument outside, Dixon reportedly got a gun from a vehicle and shot Nooks in the center of his neck. Nooks was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he received life-saving emergency care. He was diagnosed with quadriplegia, paralyzed from the neck down. He continued to receive care at several facilities until on Jan. 17, 2019, he died of the injuries he suffered as a result of the gunshot, according to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

"The guilty verdicts in this case send a message that senseless gun violence will not be tolerated," Greene County Prosecutor David Hayes said. "It has been a long time coming, but today the family of Andre Nooks received some small measure of justice for what Talicia Dixon did on May 5, 2018."