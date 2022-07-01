Jury finds woman guilty of sexually abusing boy

Jul. 1—A jury on Thursday found a 44-year-old Frederick woman guilty of sexually abusing a boy when he was as young as 13.

Evelyn Gomez-Gutierrez was found guilty of one count of second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offenses.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 26.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Carpenter emphasized to the jury that they simply need to agree on three things: the victim was 13 or 14 years old, Gomez-Gutierrez was over 40 years old, and the two had sex.

"He can agree to have sex, but the crime is the age difference," Carpenter said. "Legally, he is not able to consent."

The charge of second-degree rape applies when someone who is younger than 14 has vaginal intercourse with someone who is at least four years older.

The charge of third-degree sex offense applies when someone who is 14 or 15 years has vaginal intercourse with someone who is at least 21 years old. It also applies when someone is younger than 14 and has sexual contact with someone who is at least four years older.

According to charging documents, Gomez-Gutierrez sexually abused a boy three times between March 2020 and July 2021. The victim's pediatrician learned during an annual physical that the victim was sexually active with an adult and reported it to police, charging documents say.

A few days later, Frederick Police Department Detective Rebecca Skelly went to the victim's home and spoke with the boy and his mother.

On the second day of the trial, Skelly testified that the victim acknowledged to her that he was having sex with Gomez-Gutierrez.

Skelly testified that Gomez-Gutierrez confessed during a phone call with the boy's mother that she had sexual interactions with the boy.

Gomez-Gutierrez did not testify during the trial.

The case, assistant public defender Matthew Frawley said during closing arguments, was a "he said, she said" situation in its most basic form. Frawley said there was a lack of forensic and substantiated evidence for the trial and the victim had inconsistencies in his story about locations and dates.

"There is no forensic evidence," Frawley said. "It's one person lying about everything."

But Carpenter argued that specific dates of the incidents and the order that things happened don't matter, she said. It's the fact Gomez-Gutierrez and the boy had sex and their age difference, she said.

She said the events happened so far in the past, it's natural to have inconsistencies in a victim's stories, Carpenter said.

After the verdict, Frawley wrote in an email that Gomez-Gutierrez will appeal the verdict.

"We are very disappointed that the jury found [the victim] credible," Frawley wrote.

Frederick County State's Attorney Charlie Smith wrote in an email that the victim's testimony was compelling, and the verdict reflected that.

"We look forward to addressing the court at sentencing and asking for a very substantial prison sentence," Smith wrote. "This should never happen to any 13-year-old middle schooler."

