Jury finds York County babysitter guilty in case of SC baby’s 2017 head injury

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of injuring a baby boy he was babysitting in York County in 2017, according to court records and prosecutors.

Darrell D. Wilson Jr., 35, was convicted late Thursday of one count of inflicting great bodily injury on a child, records show.

Visiting Judge Derham Cole of Spartanburg sentenced Wilson after the trial in York County criminal court. The maximum sentence for the conviction is 20 years.

Prosecutors Sharon Ohayon and Chris Epting of the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said after the trial the child was 4 months old and otherwise healthy in 2017 before brain injuries from what a prosecution expert testified was abusive head trauma.

The child survived, but has daily seizures and is developmentally delayed, prosecutors said.

Wilson was an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the child’s birth mother, Epting and Ohayon said. Wilson was babysitting and caring for the child at the time of the injuries, the prosecutors said.

Wilson denied the allegations. Medical experts for both the prosecution and defense testified during the trial about the injuries.