Jury finds York County woman guilty of killing her infant daughter

A jury has found a York County woman guilty of killing her infant child after her baby’s body was found floating in the Catawba River in August 1992, the York County Solicitor’s Office told Channel 9 Friday night.

York County detectives say DNA evidence helped them develop Stacy Michelle Rabon as a suspect.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was in the courtroom Tuesday as attorneys made their opening arguments. She also heard testimony, some of which came from law enforcement officers who investigated the crime decades ago. Some never thought they’d see this day.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial begins for York County woman accused of murdering her infant in 1992

Prosecutors said the baby had been stabbed. The coroner couldn’t determine if she died from those injuries or from suffocation.

The case grew cold until just a few years ago, when York County got its own DNA crime lab. They say a lead developed in 2019 that pointed to Stacy Michelle Rabon.

The jury returned a guilty verdict on the charge of homicide by child abuse., but was hung on the charge of Murder.

Sentencing will take place on Aug. 21.

The baby’s birthday is on Saturday. She would have turned 31-years-old.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte)