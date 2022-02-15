Jury finds New York Times not liable in Palin's libel suit

A federal court jury has rejected former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times, concluding that the newspaper is not legally liable for a 2017 editorial that she claimed unfairly linked her to a mass shooting six years earlier.

The nine-person jury’s unanimous verdict came one day after the judge handling the case, Jed Rakoff, threw out the former governor’s suit because Palin had failed in his judgment to demonstrate actual malice on the part of the Times or its former editorial page editor James Bennet.

Rakoff’s announcement of his ruling in the middle of the jury’s deliberations prompted criticism from some legal experts, but the judge said in his Manhattan courtroom Tuesday he remained confident that the jurors had not learned of his decision.