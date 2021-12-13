Jury focuses on Janet Lindquist's death in day two of Griswold murder trial deliberation

NEW LONDON – During their second full day of deliberations in a Griswold triple-murder case – which ended without a verdict – jurors seemed to be focusing particularly on the death of one of the victims.

At 2:30 p.m. on Monday, jurors filed back into a New London Superior Court courtroom where they’d previously sat through nearly a month of testimony in Sergio Correa’s multiple-murder trial. The jury’s reconvening came after members asked to hear recorded testimony from three witnesses in the case.

The played testimony came from Ruth Correa, the adopted sister of the defendant; Tanisha Vicento, Sergio Correa’s former girlfriend; and Erica Teal, a former jail-mate of Ruth Correa. Ruth Correa and Vicento were called as state’s witnesses during the trial and Teal was the sole defense witness to take the stand.

Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

All three snippets of audio revolved around the death of 61-year-old Janet Lindquist. Sergio Correa is accused of killing her, her husband Kenneth, and their son, Matthew, in late December 2017.

Ruth Correa testified she and her sibling stabbed Matthew Lindquist to death before the pair sneaked into the family’s Kenwood Estates home to rob the residence, her with a golf club and he carrying a baseball bat.

Once inside, Ruth Correa said her brother beat Kenneth Lindquist to death and later struck a sobbing Janet Lindquist repeatedly on the head before wrapping a shoestring around the woman’s neck and strangling her.

Ruth Correa testified she refused her brother’s orders to kill Janet Lindquist and only watched her death play out. But Vicento said Sergio Correa days after the murders confessed to her that “he did the dad and Ruth did the mom,” a statement she took to mean Ruth Correa killed Janet Lindquist.

Teal testified Ruth Correa, who’d been placed on the same tier as her at Niantic’s York Correctional Institution, intimated to her that she’d been involved in Janet Lindquist’s murder “in some part.”

Ruth Correa pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the case as part of a plea deal that called for her to testify against her brother. In exchange for that cooperation, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 40-year-sentence.

Sergio Correa’s defense team has called Ruth Correa the mastermind behind the murders and subsequent arson of the Lindquist home.

Sergio Correa is charged with three counts of murder, murder with special circumstances; two counts of second-degree arson; murder in the commission of arson; first-degree burglary; two counts first-degree robbery; home invasion; and three counts of murder in the commission of a felony.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury, which began its deliberations early Friday, will continue its discussions Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: No verdict after day two of jury deliberations in Correa murder trial