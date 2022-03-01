Jury foreman: Ahmaud Arbery killers showed `so much hatred'

·3 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — The Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three white men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S. "we’re moving in the right direction.”

“Wrong is wrong and right is right,” Marcus Ransom told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday. “No matter what it is, you’ve got to have consequences. No one is above laws.”

Ransom, a 35-year-old social worker, was the only Black man on the jury that spent a week in a Brunswick, Georgia, courtroom hearing the hate crimes case in U.S. District Court. Jurors deliberated less than four hours before finding each of the defendants guilty on all counts Feb. 22.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Ransom, who lives about three hours from coastal Glynn County where Arbery died and the trial was held, said he was shocked by the graphic video that leaked online two months after the slaying. Still, he said he did not pay much attention to the case prior to the trial because he had been dealing with the death of his grandmother.

During the trial, federal prosecutors walked the jury through roughly two dozen racist text messages and social media posts, mostly by Travis McMichael and Bryan. Ransom said he was not shocked by the racist slurs the men used.

“I've experienced racism on different levels,” he said.

But Ransom said he cried when prosecutors showed a video Travis McMichael had shared online that mocked a young Black boy dancing. He also shed tears in the jury box while having to watch police body camera footage of Arbery bleeding on the ground, twitching and gasping, after the shooting. And he wiped tears from his eyes again after the verdicts were read and he was asked to stand in court and confirm them.

Ransom said he was disturbed by the indifference the McMichaels showed Arbery as he was dying in the street, and was stunned that Bryan had joined them to pursue a Black man whom Bryan later told police he had never seen before and did not know why he was being chased.

“Just seeing that it was so much hatred that they had, not only for Ahmaud, but to other people of the Black race,” Ransom said. “It was a lot to take in.”

None of the defendants testified at the hate crimes trial. Ransom said he watched each of the three defendants closely during the trial, looking for signs of remorse. He said he found none.

When the case ended and the jury prepared to begin deliberations, Ransom said, the others quickly chose him to serve as foreman.

“No one really voiced exactly why,” he said.

He said deliberations were businesslike. No one argued that the McMichaels or Bryan were innocent, he said, and nobody strongly disagreed that the evidence showed Arbery was chased and killed because he was Black — a finding necessary to convict the defendants of hate crimes.

The jury returned the hate crime convictions not quite three months after the McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty of murdering Arbery by a Georgia state court. All three were sentenced to life in prison in the murder case, with no chance of parole for the McMichaels.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood has yet to schedule sentencing in the federal case, where each defendant again faces a potential life sentence.

Recommended Stories

  • House clears "long-overdue" anti-lynching legislation

    The House voted 422–3 on Monday to pass the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.The big picture: The legislation would designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Equal Justice Initiative has documented nearly 6,500 racial terror lynchings between 1865 and 1950.Details: If the legislation is written into law, a crime would be prosecuted as a lynching when death or s

  • Letter: Remembering former Savannah Police Major Willie Williams

    In a letter to the editor, Bill lyght writes about former Savannah Police Chief Willie Williams, who passed away last week.

  • Brevard civil rights martyrs' great-grandson to be virtual guest at State of the Union

    The great-grandson of slain civil rights martyrs Harry and Harriette Moore to be virtual guest of President Biden's first State of the Union address.

  • Donations for Ukraine: Where Canadians can send help for the people of the country

    Many Canadians are looking for ways they can help the country of Ukraine, which has been the target of Russian attacks since early this month, leaving many families displaced. Here's how you can help the people of Ukraine through donations.

  • Fire at a Shreveport apartment building leaves five people without a home

    Two alarm fire displaces five people Tuesday morning in Shreveport.

  • House passes bill making lynching a federal hate crime

    The House passed legislation on Monday that would classify lynching as a federal hate crime.Lawmakers easily passed the bill, which is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was lynched in 1955, on a 422-3 vote.While the bill sailed through with bipartisan support, three Republicans - Reps. Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Chip Roy (Texas) - voted against it.The legislation's passage comes more than 120 years...

  • House passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act, making lynching a federal hate crime

    The House overwhelmingly passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Three Republicans voted against it: Roy, Massie and Clyde.

  • Indiana Senate kills CRT-inspired legislation that created outrage among educators, Black Hoosiers

    The Indiana Senate killed controversial House Bill 1134 Wednesday night after several hours of closed-door discussions in the Republican caucus.

  • Pack of unfriendly dogs alarms Massillon neighborhoods

    "He's not a happy camper," said Deputy Jon Barber, who added that the dog's three companions remained at large Monday morning.

  • Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

    Reps. Andrew Clyde, Thomas Massie, and Chip Roy were the only House members who opposed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act

  • Lindenwold man accused of taking part in Capitol riot

    Feds: Michael Olivares of Lindenwold live-streamed during riot inside Capitol

  • Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll

    The former president fared better than he had in 2021.

  • Anderson Cooper is reporting in Ukraine, 3 weeks after welcoming newborn son

    Anderson Cooper is reporting in Ukraine weeks after he welcomed his second son Sebastian.

  • S. Korea drops proof of vaccine, test to aid virus response

    South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that's elevating hospitalizations and deaths. The Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday came as the country set another one-day record in COVID-19 deaths with 114, breaking the previous high of 112 set on Saturday. Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

  • Democrat Dan Feehan to sit out southern Minnesota special election for Congress

    Democrat Dan Feehan won't run in the upcoming special election for southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District or the November general for a full term, Axios has learned. What he's saying: Feehan, who lost narrowly to late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018 and 2020, cites family commitments in a statement set to be released this morning.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"I owe a wise eleven year old, an imaginative eight year old,

  • 2022 NFL Combine: 5 players Giants should keep a close eye on

    The 2022 NFL Combine is now officially upon us and these five prospects are likely to catch the New York Giants' eye.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers sue Richland County jail chief to stop release of more phone calls

    The release of jail inmates’ taped phone calls in response to an FOI request, as unprecedented as that is, appears to be legal, says one of South Carolina’s foremost media lawyers.

  • Trump wins CPAC 2024 presidential straw poll

    Some 59 percent of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida want former President Donald Trump to be the party's 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday.

  • UNHRC diplomats walk out during Lavrov speech

    During an address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations Human Rights Council, diplomats in attendance staged a walkout in protest of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., commented, "What Russia did to Ukraine is an attack on the U.N., the U.N. foundations, on the foundations of our corporation."

  • Nations agree to release 60M barrels of oil amid Russian war

    All 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” after Russia invaded Ukraine, the group said Tuesday. The board of the Paris-based IEA made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The group's “decision reflects our common commitment to address significant market and supply disruptions related to President Putin’s war on Ukraine," Granholm said.