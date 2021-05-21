Jury to former Las Vegas mayor: Guilty

May 20—SANTA FE, N.M. — The former mayor of Las Vegas, N.M., on Thursday was found guilty of two felony counts of public corruption.

A jury found Tonita Gurule-Giron guilty of one count of receiving illegal kickbacks and one count of violating the state's Government Conduct Act.

Both are fourth-degree felonies and each exposes Gurule-Giron to a sentence of up to 18 months in prison — or three years total, said Matt Baca a spokesman for the state Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Gurule-Giron, 63, was accused of pressuring city employees to award her then-boyfriend's construction company, Gemini Construction, city contracts, bypassing a competitive bidding process in violation of procurement codes. Gurule-Giron subsequently received kickbacks from the boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, 53. His case is currently being appealed over evidence disclosure issues.

Gurule-Giron could not be reached for comment, and her attorney, JoHanna Cox, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

"Prosecuting public corruption is difficult, yet our office will always take appropriate action to ensure the public's confidence in government is restored," Attorney General Hector Balderas said in a statement. "I am grateful to the jury for their service and that we were able to obtain a favorable outcome in this case."