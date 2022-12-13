Here’s how a jury found 2 men charged with murder after Myrtle Beach restaurant killings

An Horry County jury found two men not guilty in the 2020 killings of two men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, had both been charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault after the shooting killed Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods at Allen’s Food Basket that October, a Tuesday news release states.

It also mentions that five people were also injured in the shooting.

Frye, a former active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force, had initially been charged with being an accessory to a felony or murder.

Another man, Tyrese Lighty, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the case and will be sentenced later.

Also, Lonnell Duckett faces eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder in connection to the killings. But his trial date has not yet been set.

Duckett was the second person arrested after the shooting.

The trial for the Sumter men began Dec. 5, and the jury made their decision Dec. 12, according to the release.