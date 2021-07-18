A jury found the Capital Gazette gunman criminally responsible. What’s next?

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The culpability of the man who murdered five Capital Gazette employees is no longer in question, yet a handful of steps — including the possibility of an extra court date — remain before he’s sent to prison, experts said.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge Michael Wachs accepted the jury’s verdict Thursday that the gunman who killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters was legally sane at the time of the mass shooting and is, therefore, criminally responsible.

Attorneys are coordinating their calendars to set a sentencing for sometime in September. At that hearing, Wachs has discretion to sentence Jarrod Ramos to life without the possibility of parole, life with the chance of parole, which experts said is almost certain not to happen, or a life sentence with some amount of time suspended.

In the meantime, Ramos has 10 days from the verdict to ask for a new trial.

“In a case of this magnitude, I’m sure they will file a motion for a new trial, citing an error that prevented justice,” said Peter O’Neill, a veteran defense attorney.

Jennifer Alexander, an attorney and former prosecutor, said such a motion would have to convince the trial judge that he made legal errors to the point that it’s “in the interest of justice” to set a new trial. She said the motions are usually filed on the grounds of newly discovered evidence, juror misbehavior, prosecutorial misconduct or a verdict contrary to evidence.

With such wide discretion, a judge can deny a motion for a new trial without a hearing. And while Alexander and others agreed Wachs is likely to set a court date for arguments to avoid an easy avenue for appeal, that doesn’t mean such a motion would succeed.

“Basically the motion for a new trial is saying ‘Judge, you made this mistake or that mistake, can you review your decision now?’” said attorney Charles Bernstein, a former prosecutor and Baltimore Circuit Judge. “Good luck with that.”

After trial, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess told reporters prosecutors tried a “very clean” trial.

“The judge was very careful and cautious,” Leitess said. “Mr. Ramos had his day in court.”

Prosecutors at one point asked Wachs to strike the testimony of the defense’s key witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, a psychiatrist who testified Ramos was insane. They said her statements hadn’t connected her conclusions about Ramos’ mental illness to Maryland’s insanity standard.

Wachs said he wasn’t convinced she’d met the bar but allowed her testimony to remain in the record because he worried the appellate courts would send it right back based on his decision.

The state’s Department of Parole and Probation already has begun a presentence investigation that Wachs ordered after the verdict. Such investigations are required in cases where the defendant faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, the highest possible penalty in Maryland after the state abolished the death penalty in 2013.

Probation officers gather information from the defendant and their family about his physical and mental health, past employment, education and criminal history. They consider the defendant’s willingness to take responsibility for the crime, and include victim impact statements.

Then, the officer submits a confidential report for the court.

None of the information is likely to surprise Wachs, who presided over the three-week trial about Ramos’ sanity and various pretrial proceedings, O’Neill said. But it is an example of Wachs covering the bases to prevent an appeal, he added.

Prosecutors long ago gave notice they will seek five life sentences without the possibility of parole, one for each count of first-degree murder. Ramos also faces a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder and up to 25 years for each of the five counts of first-degree assault.

Ramos lawyers described him as a mentally sick man who lived alone in a studio apartment with his cat. They said he never had a close friend or romantic relationship and that his disorders led him to cut off ties with all his family. They are likely to expand on that tactic at his sentencing hearing.

“They’re going to use anything they can to cast him in a sympathetic light — anything,” said veteran defense attorney John Robinson.

Prosecutors will line up victims to testify about how the heinous attack altered their lives. Survivors took the witness stand at trial to describe witnessing their colleagues killed, hiding amongst office equipment and worrying they’d die next.

Sentencing also offers a chance for those left behind by the five people he killed to explain their losses, too.

Prosecutors will ask Wachs to sentence Ramos to life without the chance of parole for what Leitess described after trial as “the most egregious case that our county has ever seen and probably one of the worst in the state of Maryland.”

He has the discretion to order the sentences be run consecutively.

“I would be shocked if the court doesn’t run each life sentence consecutive to each other...,” O’Neill said. “Mr. Ramos, I think, deserves every second that the court can give him.”

But experts said to expect an appeal from Ramos’ camp. The Office of the Public Defender has an Appellate Division and in this case they have nothing to lose, the experts said.

Countless pretrial motions and objections raised over 12 days of trial make for plenty of decisions to question after the fact, said retired Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Murphy Jr., who also served as chief judge of Maryland’s intermediate appellate court.

Murphy added that appellate attorneys could raise doubts about decisions regarding the testimony of the eight mental health expert witnesses at Ramos’ trial, though they’d have to prove something went terribly wrong at trial.

“I would be astonished if no appeal is filed,” he said.

