Jury finds man guilty on all counts for killing girlfriend’s nephews in Putnam County in 2020

UPDATE: Mark Wilson has been found guilty of first degree murder by the jury in the killing of two boys. Action News Jax will have full coverage of this breaking news.

ORIGINAL: Thursday marked day three of Mark Wilson’s murder trial. He’s accused of brutally killing his girlfriend Cindy’s nephews, Tayten and Robert, in August 2020.

The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon after closing arguments and came back with a question about 10 minutes later. They asked, “What was the height and weight of the defendant at the time of the murder?” and the judge told them to rely on their own memories.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty was in the courtroom all day following the developments. Gruesome photos were shown in court, with family on both sides in tears. The boys’ mother and grandmother had to shield their eyes at some points.

“They didn’t do anything to provoke them,” the prosecution said.

Wilson could get the death penalty if the jury finds him guilty and decides this was planned.

So far, the prosecution has argued that Wilson and his girlfriend, the boys’ aunt, had an agreement to kill the whole family because he felt the family was putting stress on them by reporting them to the Florida Department of Children and Families for unlivable conditions for their 4-month-old daughter.

The defense argues that this was not premediated and that Wilson feared for his family.

“They were beaten to death,” the prosecution said of the boys. “Their throats were slit.”

According to a warrant, Wilson told deputies he felt threatened by Cindy’s sister and planned to kill the entire family with Cindy. This was because she threatened to call DCF on them. But Wilson claims Cindy didn’t hold up her end of the deal.

“That scared him and it doesn’t make any sense to us. But he killed those boys. To get revenge. He is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the prosecution said.

The defense argues he feared for his family and believed the two boys hurt his daughter, which was never reported to authorities.

Wilson did confess to detectives and his mother that he killed the boys.

“She asked him did he hurt those boys and he said, ‘Yes,’” the defense said.

