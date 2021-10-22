Jury gets chance to hear Elizabeth Holmes' bold promises

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, arrives at the federal courthouse for jury selection in her trial, in San Jose, Calif. A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Holmes got its first chance Friday, Oct. 22, to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL LIEDTKE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A jury weighing the fate of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes got its first chance Friday to listen to recordings of her boasting to investors about purported breakthroughs in a blood-testing technology.

The technology heralded as a quantum leap in blood testing, however, later dissolved into a scandal that now threatens to send her to prison.

The drama unfolded in a San Jose, California, courtroom with federal prosecutors playing a series of recordings from a December 2013 conference call that Holmes held with investors in Theranos, the company she started in 2003 after dropping out of college at 19 in hopes of becoming a revered visionary in the mold of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

The audio clips of Holmes capped the sixth week of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped sophisticated investors and major retailers with bogus promises about a Theranos device dubbed Edison. The company's machine was supposed to be able to quickly scan for hundreds of potential health problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

In the recordings, Holmes — speaking in a husky voice that some critics said she adopted to sound more authoritative — boasted about partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer that evidence in the trial has revealed didn't pan out. She also mentioned contracts that never materialized because Theranos couldn't get the Edison to work properly. The device's repeated failures disillusioned former U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, a former Theranos board member ally who testified earlier in the trial.

“We could establish what has the opportunity to be the largest lab in the country,” Holmes told investors in one of the clips played Friday. She laid out that ambition just a few months after Theranos had struck a deal to set up blood-testing “wellness centers" in Walgreens stores across the country.

But Theranos wound up in only 40 Walgreens stores. After investing $140 million in Theranos, Walgreens wound up ending the Theranos alliance in 2016, not long after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and regulatory audits exposed chronic flaws in the blood-testing technology.

Before everything blew up, Holmes raised hundreds of millions of dollars from a list of investors that included billionaires such as media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family behind Walmart, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. The clips played Friday were recorded by Bryan Tolbert, an adviser to Dallas real estate developer Carl Hall, who invested $7 million in Theranos.

The flurry of investments at one point valued privately held Theranos at $9 billion, including a $4.5 billion stake owned by Holmes. Now she is facing up to 20 years in prison if she is convicted in a trial that is scheduled to continue until late this year.

As she has done throughout the trial, Holmes on Friday sat stoically alongside her lawyers while her voice filled the courtroom. She has yet to have a reason to speak during the trial, though her attorneys have signaled she make eventually take the witness stand to defend her actions as Theranos' CEO.

Holmes, 37, has denied any wrongdoing, and blamed any misconduct on her former boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny" Bulwani, who was Theranos' chief operating officer. In court documents, Holmes' lawyers have asserted she was manipulated by Bulwani, a charge his lawyer has vehemently denied. Bulwani faces a separate trial next year.

The jury that listened raptly to the recordings of Holmes was whittled down Friday when U.S. District Judge Edward Davila dismissed one member for an undisclosed reason. Originally composed of 17 people, including five alternates, the jury is now down to 10 men and four women.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Idaho ski area was just named the best in the West for the second year running

    It was the only Idaho ski area to make Ski magazine’s rankings.

  • At Elizabeth Holmes Trial, Judge Edward Davila Takes Middle Path in His Rulings

    U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who is presiding in the Theranos founder’s case, has made several decisions that have split the difference between the prosecution and the defense.

  • Inside Japan’s Meltdown Over Princess’ ‘Cursed’ Wedding to Commoner

    Carl CourtTOKYO—At long last, Japan's Princess Mako and her “commoner” boyfriend, Kei Komuro, will marry on Oct. 26, after a three-year delay. But will they live happily ever after?Yes, probably, if they follow through on their plans and get the hell out of Japan.Opposition to the marriage by the general public, the press, and conservative politicians is strong. In an opinion poll taken by AERA magazine, 93 percent of respondents said they felt the marriage was nothing to celebrate. There have e

  • Hero Nebraska grain complex employee stops active shooting situation

    A Nebraska grain complex worker saved his colleagues' lives when an ex-employee returned with a gun.

  • Kanye West Puts Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming on the Market for $11M

    Kanye West made headlines in 2019, when he set his sights on thousands of acres of land in Wyoming. Yeezy made his first big splash in Wyoming when he purchased Monster Lake Ranch, located 11 miles outside Cody, WY. A couple of years ago, we looked into the properties, and came up with some theories as to why he’d buy out in the unlikely locale of Wyoming.

  • The Pros and Cons of Waiting Out the Hot Housing Market

    The pandemic put only a temporary damper on the housing market, as the market has rebounded robustly, hotter than ever. The median home price in August 2021 was $356,700, up 14.9% from August 2020,...

  • Climate change leaves youth fearing for the future

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) 24-YEAR-OLD CLIMATE ANXIETY SUFFERER, ELOUISE MAYALL, SAYING:“The time I realised, oh, no, this, this isn't good was I was reading a book and it was about lots of different, like social justice movements, all different sorts of, not even necessarily climate-related, and different groups that had tried to campaign with different things. // I finished it and I just cried, and cried. And I was feeling angry, isolated and overwhelmed that so many people were trying to do so much, and I felt completely paralysed and unable to contribute to any of it."“Feeling like I wasn't really able to do anything because there would always be a negative consequence of that.”“Should I have bananas because they're brought by, from a different country? Is that fair? Should I have those?”“What I'd be left with is maybe the sense of shame, like, ‘how dare you still want lovely things when the world is ending and you don't even know if you're going to have a safe world to grow old in. What are you doing?”Overwhelmed, sad and guilty – these are some of the emotions young people say they feel when they think of climate change.It's a term broadly referred to as climate anxiety.24-year-old Elouise Mayall is an ecology student at Britain’s University of East Anglia. She says climate change leaves her feeling overwhelmed.“And then on a maybe slightly darker note, you realise, well, the only way I can ever really have a minimal impact is if maybe I just didn't exist at all, which is not particularly pleasant thought to have.”And she's not alone.Research into climate anxiety has stacked up to measure its prevalence ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. A study funded by Avaaz, an online campaign network, surveyed 10,000 young people aged 16-25 in ten different countries.Around three quarters of those surveyed said they considered the future frightening.And 45% said a lack of action by governments and industry led to them feeling anxious and distressed.(SOUNDBITE) (English) 22-YEAR-OLD PASSER-BY, KRISTEL HASANI, SAYING: “Being part of the society in the 21st century, I think it's very hard to ignore the increasing climate problems.”(English) 20-YEAR-OLD PASSER-BY, SAM LANDIS, SAYING: “I definitely do feel anxious about it.”(SOUNDBITE) (English) 33-YEAR-OLD PASSER-BY, KAREN SHAW, SAYING:“I think anxiety is just the new name of the game for my generation and future generations.”Caroline Hickman is a phsycotherapist and lecturer at the University of Bath and one of the research co-authors.She is working to help young people manage their climate-related emotions.“Seventy five percent worldwide think the future is frightening. Four out of 10 are hesitant to have children because of climate change. And over half - 56 percent of children and young people worldwide think that humanity is doomed.”Over half of those surveyed - 64% - say governments are failing young people.One young person who isn’t afraid to hold governments to account is climate change activist Greta Thunberg.She herself says she has experienced severe climate anxiety.“It's a quite natural response, because, as you see, as the world is today, that no one seems to care about what's happening. I think it's only human to feel that way.”For now, she is hopeful because she is doing everything she possibly can.And it's a sentiment Elouise Mayall shares as well.“The planet is in trouble. I'm worried about it. You know, it's my empathy. It's my wanting to care. It's maybe my anger about those who have had injustices put upon them. I think the issue is when it starts sort of overwhelming and starting to affect your functioning, and that's when we need to figure out and be careful about it and manage it. But I definitely don't want anyone to think that it’s something that's bad to have necessarily or wrong to have, because it ultimately means that you're facing the problem head-on and you're trying to figure out things to deal with it and you're worried and caring. I mean, I'd much rather everyone have at least a manageable amount of eco-anxiety because there is a very real threat that we're dealing with, than to completely deny it.”

  • How to Invest in Blockchain

    Blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger technology (DLT) system that is decentralized. It makes the records of digital transactions transparent and unchangeable. Blockchain is a relatively new and exciting technology that has gained a lot of interest from investors. Some think … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Blockchain appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AerCap (AER) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    AerCap (AER) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Grandmother charged with shaking baby to death claims she was dancing with him

    Six-month-old boy dies after suffering bleeding in the brain in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

  • Investigation into fatal movie set shooting continues

    Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was working on the film “Rust,” died after Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun during filming, authorities said Thursday.

  • EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law gets Supreme Court arguments

    The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect for now. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, has been the subject of a series of legal challenges since before it went into effect in September, and it made one previous trip to the high court.

  • Gracious Gifts for the Holiday Hostess

    You can't show up empty-handed to the people that have put in all the work of making the Thanksgiving meal or hosting a Christmas dinner party. Finding the right hostess gift can be a challenging task, but we're here to help with this list of our best holiday hostess gift ideas. Plus, having gifts on hand before the season begins will alleviate the stress of having to swing by the store for a hostess gift when you're already running late.

  • BitMEX CEO Alex Hoptner on Bitcoin Rally

    Alex Hoptner, CEO of cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform BitMEX, expects Bitcoin to rally to 100k by the end of the year. He speaks exclusively on 'Bloomberg Markets: Asia' with David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat. (Source: Bloomberg)

  • NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, despite Fauci’s denials

    The National Institutes of Health is now admitting to funding gain-of-function research on bats infected with the coronavirus at a lab in Wuhan, China despite repeated denials from Dr. Anthony Fauci that U.S. tax dollars were used on the funding.

  • Valtteri Bottas Says Colton Herta to F1 Would be 'Great Thing for the Sport'

    Herta a key piece of the rumor that has Michael Andretti angling to buy Alfa Romeo F1 team and possibly bringing Herta along for the ride.

  • Oklahoma issues first nonbinary certificate

    Oklahoma issued its first nonbinary birth certificate, setting up a showdown with state GOP lawmakers.

  • ‘Anti-vaxxers can simply wait it out’: Ontario's reduction of COVID-19 limits confuses medical experts

    The Ontario government announced that on Monday, Oct. 25, capacity limits and distancing rules will be lifted in the majority of settings where proof of vaccination is required.

  • As mortgage rates rise, the real-estate market grapples with high prices, supply-chain issues and labor shortages

    ‘There are still more hopeful buyers than available homes for sale, even as properties are spending slightly longer on the market,’ one economist noted.

  • Some lady beetles bite. Here's how to tell which ones.

    Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.