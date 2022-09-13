Jury gets R. Kelly's child pornography case
Jurors have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago on charges accusing him of making child pornography and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. (Sept. 13)
Closing arguments in the federal trial of R and B singer R Kelly are set to finish Tuesday. He faces 13 counts on child pornography and obstruction charges. CBS News Chicago's Brad Edwards breaks down what to expect.
CHICAGO — One of the jurors in the federal criminal trial against R. Kelly and two former associates reported she was having a panic attack in the middle of closing arguments Monday and has been excused from the panel. The juror, a white woman who works for a public library, told courtroom personnel during a break that she “doesn’t think she can go on one minute more” and that waiting ...
The jury received the case Tuesday after closing arguments from the defense and a rebuttal from the government. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Jurors began deliberating Tuesday at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on charges accusing the singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. Standing at a podium a few feet in front of jurors, Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean told jurors in her closing earlier Tuesday that key government witnesses were admitted liars who testified with immunity to ensure they couldn’t be charged. As Bonjean spoke, Kelly, wearing a gray suit and black mask, looked calm at a nearby defense table.
