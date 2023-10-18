New jury getting picked for YNW Melly murder retrial with new prosecutor in charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jury selection is underway for the retrial of Jamell “YNW Melly” Demons, the rapper accused of murdering two childhood friends after a late-night recording session almost exactly five years ago.

The trial comes against the backdrop of some dramatic behind-the-scenes events, from the removal and replacement of the lead prosecutor and perjury-related allegations against the lead detective on the case to accusations of witness tampering by the defendant and those closest to him.

Assistant State Attorney Alixandra Buckelew, a 10-year veteran of the Broward prosecutors’ office, has taken over for Kristine Bradley. Bradley was removed from the case last week over allegations she failed to inform defense lawyers of a claim that lead detective Mark Moretti of Miramar asked a deputy to lie for him about the service of a related search warrant.

Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy denied a defense motion to dismiss the case. Jury selection is expected to take several weeks — Demons faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Demons, co-defendant Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry and fellow Broward jail inmate Terrence Mathis all have been charged with witness tampering and related counts. Prosecutors say they coordinated efforts to discourage key witnesses from cooperating with the murder investigation.

Before the tampering charges, Mathis was not connected with the Demons case. Henry was charged with murder and accessory for trying to doctor the crime scene to make it look like Thomas and Williams had been gunned down in a drive-by. Henry’s trial is tentatively scheduled for early next year.

_____