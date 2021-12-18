Jury gives man 60 years for aggravated assault

Dec. 17—An Anderson County man received a 60 year sentence this week for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Dec. 14, a jury found Kevin Lockett, 41, guilty of second degree felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 87th Judicial District of Judge Deborah Oakes Evans. The trial lasted two days.

Anderson County's First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Scott Holden represented the state and Kevin Lockett was represented by local criminal defense attorney, Josh Liles.

"The jury, by their 60 year sentence, sent a message to our community that domestic violence and threats of bodily harm will not be tolerated," said Anderson County Criminal District Attorney Allyson Mitchell. "This is a classic case of what we see with domestic violence charges. The victim, his ex-girlfriend, was threatened with a knife, yet she still came to his aide in punishment. I am grateful that the jury recognized the seriousness of the situation and was able to speak for this victim and for others in similar situations. Scott, our VAWA Investigator Cathy Luker, and the Palestine Police Department did a good job. I encourage anyone that is experience domestic violence to contact law enforcement or this office for help. Many people are standing by ready to help."

According to Mitchell, during the trial, the jury heard that just after midnight, Nov. 23, 2019, law enforcement was sent to the home of Lockett's ex-girlfriend.

When they arrived, officers with the Palestine Police Department found the girlfriend, her 4-year-old daughter, and 15-year-old-son at the house.

Inside the house there were broken DVDs, shelves, glass and trash thrown about from an apparent struggle.

Lockett's ex-girlfriend was trying to clean up the glass as the 4-year-old was walking around the house.

Mitchell said Locket's ex-girlfriend told officers that she and Lockett had recently ended their relationship and she and Lockett had been arguing over the phone. He came over to the house continuing their argument, at which time he began threatening her.

Mitchell said the woman stated he grabbed her around her neck with both hands and proceeded to strangle her. Her son saw this and interceded for her and Lockett then began to "bully" the 15-year-old. Later, as she was trying to clean up the trash, Lockett grabbed a kitchen knife and told her, "I'll kill you" and "I'll send you where your cousin is at..."

Mitchell said Lockett's ex-girlfriend explained at trial that her cousin had recently passed and the funeral was the next day. She reported that Lockett held the knife to her cheek and chest as he made those threats. Her 15-year-old son witnessed the threat with the knife. Lockett took the key to the woman's pickup, their 5-year-old son and left the scene before the officer arrived.

Locket was later taken into custody by law enforcement.

Mitchell said after finding Lockett guilty, the jury heard at punishment that he has a prior conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child. His ex-girlfriend, the victim in the case, testified in punishment for Lockett's defense.

Because of Lockett's prior conviction, the range of punishment in his case was enhanced to 5 years to 99 years, or life. After deliberating over the evidence the jury sentenced him to 60 years Texas Department of Criminal Justice.