Jury goes into deliberation in McMichael/Bryan murder trial

Nov. 23—The case of three White men accused of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man is now in the hands of a jury, which went into deliberation in the highly publicized trial shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with malice murder and felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County. The three men additionally are charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun as the two men struggled for possession of the weapon on Holmes Road near Satilla Drive. The shooting concluded a harried chase in which the three men pursued in pickup trucks as Arbery ran through the neighborhood for several minutes.

Defense attorneys said Arbery died as a result of self-defense in the course of effecting a citizen's arrest on suspected property crimes. Prosecutors with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said Arbery was murdered while running on a public street.

The proceedings began Oct. 18 with jury selection — a 2 1/2-week ordeal that processed hundreds of potential jurors from among 1,000 jury summonses mailed to Glynn County residents. A jury of 11 Whites and a lone Black juror was empaneled Nov. 3, but the panel's lack of diversity sparked heated protests from social justice activists, clergy and others.

The trial began in earnest with opening statements on Nov. 5, when defense attorneys and prosecutors with the Cobb County District Attorney's Office presented their respective cases. With the starkly brutal facts of the case clear from the start, jurors have been tasked with determining whether Arbery died as a result of self-defense or murder.