Jury hands 99-year sentence to convicted child rapist

Saul Lozano is escorted out of the 137th District Court during a break in his continuous sexual abuse of a child trial.

Saul Lozano, 41, stood quietly in front of the camera at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday as Judge John McClendon formally imposed his 99-year prison sentence for continuously sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl about four years ago.

The sentencing hearing, which was done by video conference, came three days after jurors deliberated for about an hour before returning to the 137th District Court room with a 99-year prison sentence for Lozano, who by then was spending the rest of his trial at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He faced between 25 years to life in prison and the offense, which required prosecutors to prove that Lozano sexually abused a girl younger than 14 years old at least twice more than 30 days apart, does not allow for release on parole.

The indictment against Lozano alleged 10 acts of sexual abuse ranging from indecency with a child by sexual contact to aggravated sexual assault of a child committed between November 2016 to July 2018.

Saul Lozano shakes his attorney's hand after telling the court he no longer wanted to participate in his trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutor Laura Beth Fossett said after Lozano was sentenced that the sentence resulted from the bravery of an 8-year-old girl who exposed Lozano's actions and her resilience four years later to come to court and recount the worst moments of her life in front of strangers and her abuser to make sure justice was done.

Lozano's demeanor at Monday's proceeding was in stark contrast with his behavior midway through his trial, which began Feb. 22, when he lashed out at his attorneys and the court, then refused to appear for the rest of the trial.

The trial, which was in its second day, was delayed briefly after resuming from a lunch break because of an outburst from Lozano during the testimony of the lead Lubbock police detective who investigated the case.

As detective Jeremy Jones outlined his credentials to the jury and the process by which cases are assigned in the police department's crimes against children unit, Lozano stood up and began expressing his frustration with the case and his attorneys in a rant loaded with obscenities.

"I'm not going to let you guys ---- me," he said. "Look at you ------- sick mother ------. "

He told his attorneys, Rusty Gunter and Troy Nicholson, that he'd done more work on the case than them.

Lozano told Jones that he "respect(s) what you've done but you did not ------- investigate this ---- as it was supposed to be investigated."

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deputies forcibly escorted Lozano out of the courtroom and McClendon ordered a brief break.

The trial resumed without Lozano, who a deputy told the judge, refused to participate in his trial. McClendon also denied Gunter's motions for a mistrial and to withdraw from the case.

Lozano returned to the court the next day to apologize for his actions but restated his decision not to participate in the trial.

Lozano's tantrum came as prosecutors were laying the foundation to introduce a two-hour video-recorded interview with Jones and another detective about a week after Lozano's July 4, 2018 arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Detectives spent the first hour building a rapport with Lozano, who appeared candid. When detectives brought up the allegations made against him, Lozano initially denied sexually abusing the girl, who he described as a sexually precocious child.

Lozano ultimately admitted to sexually abusing the girl on three occasions months apart during which he committed eight acts of sexual abuse.

However, he said the girl initiated all the encounters.

"This should have never taken place," he said, adding that he "fell victim" to the girl's advances.

Before watching the video, prosecutors called on the girl, now 12, who to jurors recounted how Lozano began sexually abusing her.

The girl had difficulty remembering the details of the abuse and prosecutors let her watch her video-taped interview at the Children's Advocacy Center. As she watched the video in front of jurors, the girl broke down crying, prompting the judge to pause the trial.

The girl told jurors that Lozano first abused her in the house her family lived with Lozano. She said he would also drive her to parks, lakes and a golf course in Lubbock and rape her in his vehicle. She said Lozano would hit her when she fought back and pushed him away.

She said Lozano threatened to kill her if she said anything about the abuse.

The abuse came to light on July 4, 2018, when an argument between Lozano and the girl's mother escalated and Lozano began hitting her and her siblings.

The girl told police Lozano held them in a bedroom where he hit the children with a television cord. She said he told them he planned to take them to the country to "take care of this where nobody can hear me beat the ---- out of you,” according to a police report.

The girl told jurors that when Lozano stepped away from the house she and the rest of her family ran away in different directions and hid beneath neighbors vehicles.

However, she said Lozano grabbed her youngest sister and put her in his SUV and drove away. The girl said her mother chased after the vehicle and grabbed on the passenger door.

Meanwhile, the girl and her two brothers chased after them. The girl said she stopped chasing the vehicle and ran to a nearby house and asked a neighbor to call the police.

Once police arrived Lozano was arrested on domestic violence charges. However, the girl made an outcry to a responding officer accusing Lozano of sexually abusing her.

A sexual assault nurse examiner told jurors she found the girl's genitals were severely injured, which was consistent with the girl's outcry.

Prosecutor Austin Sanford told jurors that the evidence against Lozano overwhelmingly showed that he violated the girl multiple times.

"This case was a case of darkness, continuous darkness, extreme darkness," he said. "It will be your voice ending this darkness."

Meanwhile, Gunter asked jurors in his closing argument to follow the law and make sure prosecutors proved their case to the letter. He said if they found any element, however slight such as failing prove Lozano's age, they needed to find Lozano guilty of a lesser-included charge, which would have resulted in a prison sentence that allowed release on parole.

Jurors deliberated for about an hour before finding Lozano guilty as charged of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Sanford said Lozano deserved a hefty prison sentence for robbing the girl of her innocence.

"He treated her like an animal," he said.

Gunter argued to jurors that justice could still be achieved with a sentence at the lower end of the punishment range, saying the minimum sentence of 25 years without parole would likely keep Lozano in prison for the rest of his life. He asked them to also consider Lozano's confession to police that he took responsibility for his actions to a degree.

Fossett told jurors Lozano deserved to spend the rest of his life in prison for what he did to the girl.

She said a verdict with the maximum sentence sends a message to abusers like Lozano that their actions will not be tolerated and will protect the girl from Lozano and allow her to live the rest of her life in peace, knowing that Lozano will never be out.

Gunter told the court on Monday that Lozano will be appealing his conviction and sentence.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Convicted child rapist sentenced to 99 years in prison