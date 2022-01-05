Often with the possibility of lengthy prison sentences hanging over them, it's rare for defendants to take their cases to trial at the federal level.

The Pew Research Center found that 90 percent of the federal criminal cases that were resolved in 2018 ended with the defendant pleading guilty, while 8 percent had the charges dropped.

Just 2 percent opted to go to trial. And of that small group, the vast majority (83 percent) were found guilty.

So, a Springfield man was facing long odds when he went to trial last month to fight a federal charge of conspiring to sell large amounts of meth.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri had accused the man of conspiring with two others to distribute 500 grams or more of meth in Greene and Lawrence counties in a case that involved large shipments of meth being mailed from Arizona to southwest Missouri.

The man maintained his innocence and rolled the dice by going to trial last month, even though losing would have meant a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

On Dec. 9, a jury found the man not guilty on all charges.

Joshua Roberts, the man's attorney, said his client was moved to tears when the jury's verdict was read.

Roberts said the recent acquittal is believed to be just the second not guilty verdict in a federal criminal trial in southwest Missouri in the last decade.

The man's two co-defendants in this case each pleaded guilty, and one of them testified against him.

A spokesperson for the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri did not provide a statement about the case by press time.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Jury hands down rare 'not guilty' verdict for Springfield man in federal drug trial