Jury hands down sentencing recommendations for Ware’s non-capital convictions

The jury has shared their sentencing recommendations for David Ware’s four non-capital convictions.

Shooting with Intent to Kill: life in prison with a $10,000 fine.

Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction: 30 years and $10,000 fine.

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute: 25 years and $10,000 fine.

Obstruction (misdemeanor): 1 year and $500 fine.

The judge will have the final say in the punishment.

Jurors will now consider the punishment for the first-degree murder conviction. Ware faces either life in prison with the chance of parole, life in prison without the chance of parole, or the death penalty.

Jurors must be unanimous on their decision.