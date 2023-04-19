Jury hangs on murder charge in fatal Broomfield shooting

Apr. 18—A jury could not decide this week whether Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, accused of killing 71-year-old Michael Lewis in Broomfield, is innocent or guilty of second-degree murder.

Maestas-Sanchez faced trial last week and jury deliberation in the case ended Monday. He was accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty on the counts of theft and criminal trespass but did not reach a verdict on the murder charge.

A retrial has been scheduled for the murder charge on June 5.

Maestas-Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing Lewis in August of 2021 in the Sunridge Circle neighborhood. Investigators believe Lewis interrupted Maestas-Sanchez as he was attempting to enter unlocked vehicles in the area.

Maestas-Sanchez was reportedly wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting, which allowed police to determine that he was in the neighborhood as early as 6:23 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 25. Officers responded to a disturbance and shots fired call just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man dead in the parking lot. The Adams County Coroner later identified the victim as Lewis.

According to previous reporting, investigations showed there were three other people with Maestas-Sanchez that morning, including his girlfriend. The other two individuals told police they heard Maestas-Sanchez in an altercation after being tackled when they heard the gunshots, but claim they did not see the shots being fired.