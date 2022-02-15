Jury to hear opening statements in federal hate crimes trial

Feb. 14—A jury that included three Black people heard opening statements Monday afternoon in the federal hate crimes trial of three men accused of racist motives in the killing of a 25-year-old African American.

The jury of 12, plus four alternates, was impaneled Monday morning at the U.S. District Courthouse, 801 Gloucester St., in Brunswick, ending a week-long jury selection process that began Feb. 7.

Already convicted of murder in state court, Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan, stand accused in federal court of taking part in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, because of his race. The three defendants are White.

The three men were convicted of murder Nov. 23 in state court at the Glynn County Courthouse ending a highly publicized six-week trial. All three men were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan all are charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and of acting based on skin color to interfere with Arbery's right to be on a public street. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael also are charged with brandishing a firearm in a violent crime. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

Led by Tara Lyons, assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the prosecution will present its opening statements when the trial resumes at the courthouse at 12:40 p.m. Monday. Attorneys for the defendants will follow with their opening statements.

The trial is expected to last between seven and 12 days, said U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Georgia Lisa Godbey Wood.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12.-gauge shotgun on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, ending a chase in which the three defendants pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the streets of the neighborhood. The pursuit began moments earlier on that Sunday afternoon, when the McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and chased Arbery after seeing him run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive.

Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan used his cell phone to record the bloody confrontation, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it leaked online in May of 2020.

Hundreds of potential jurors were summoned from throughout the 43-county Southern District of Georgia. The final jury and the four alternates include residents from as far away as Augusta, Baxley and Dublin.