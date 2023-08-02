What the jury heard, saw during closing arguments of Alyssa Dellano's murder trial

DEDHAM - Jurors heard closing arguments on day four in the murder trial of Alyssa Dellamano, whom authorities charged in relation to the September 2020 stabbing death of 24-year-old Cameron Nohmy of Milton. Nohmy died from injuries sustained in the parking lot of Supreme Liquors on Quincy's Hancock Street near the Wollaston T Station.

Defense lawyer Eliot Levine told jurors that Dellamano acted in self-defense. Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely said that Dellamano intended to kill Nohmy and was not deeply affected or troubled when she learned of his death.

Levine told jurors that Nohmy and two of his friends drove a pickup truck into the Supreme Liquors parking lot with the intent of inflicting violence on Dellamano and her friends, who were gathered at the lot entrance. The two parties did not know each other prior to the incident.

Alyssa Dellamano is escorted into Dedham Superior Court on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She is accused of killing Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Milton, in Quincy in 2020.

What Alyssa Dellamano's defense team said at the trial

He said that Nohmy's friend George Russo, who was driving, kept a lead pipe in his truck. Levine quoted a statement he said Russo made to police: "I've been fighting my entire life. I had a lead pipe in my truck for that reason."

Levine also cited testimony from one of Dellamano's friends who witnessed the incident. The witness testified that Nohmy jumped out of the window of the truck before it came to a complete stop and began shouting, "I'm going to [expletive] you up, dude." Levine said that Nohmy apparently thought that Dellamano was a man.

What we knew before the trial started: Quincy woman charged in fatal 2020 stabbing to stand trial starting next week

"He was aggressive," Levine said of Nohmy. "He leaped out of the car, dives out of that car, hits the ground and is up like that and is on top of Alyssa Dellamano."

Levine said that the prosecution did not prove that Dellamano intended to kill Nohmy. Referring to video footage of the incident, he said that Dellamano walked over to the truck holding a backpack in one hand.

Story continues

"She had the backpack in her right hand," Levine said. "Is that a person intending to use a knife?"

Defense lawyer Elliot Levine is representing Alyssa Dellamano, who is accused of killing Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Milton, in Quincy in 2020. Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Levine said that Dellamano and her friends approached the truck to find out why its occupants were shouting hostile and disparaging remarks at them. Arguing that Dellamano was under attack when she stabbed Nohmy, Levine noted the location of one of Nohmy's two stab wounds.

"One of the stab wounds was under the arm of Mr. Nohmy," he said. "That would reasonably suggest his arm was up. There was almost no time for thought, no time for reflection. His arm was up for one reason. He was going to beat her up. He was going to attack her."

Murder should be ruled out: The defense presents other options

Though Levine asked the jury to find Dellamano not guilty on grounds of self-defense, he said that mitigating factors rule out a murder conviction, and at most, she could be found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Arguing self-defense, Levine said that Dellamano was in immediate danger of serious bodily harm. He said that because of the speed at which the incident took place, she couldn't use means other than deadly force to avoid harm. "She had no time," he said. "Could she have retreated safely when this guy is right on her like a wild animal? No."

What to know: Eastern Nazarene College to offer services, shelter for immigrants

District Attorney shares prosecutors version of events

Hely began her closing arguments by showing surveillance video from the liquor store parking lot.

"The defendant saw the truck," Hely said as the footage played on a large screen. "She advanced on the truck. She pulled a knife. You just saw her swing four times at 24-year-old Cameron Nohmy, who was pulling himself up after falling on the ground."

Hely then showed video taken from multiple cameras at the Wollaston T station, where Dellamano and a friend went after the incident. In one of the clips, Dellamano appears to meet her friend Amos Sykes in the parking lot of the train station.

Sykes, who was present during the incident, testified on the first day of the trial that he told Dellamano, once they reconnected at Wollaston Station, that the police told him Nohmy had died.

Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely speaks on the first day of the trial of Alyssa Dellamano, of Quincy, who is accused of killing Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Milton, in Quincy in 2020. Thursday, July 27, 2023.

"Look at the defendant's reaction," Hely said. The video showed Dellamano mimicking a stabbing action on Sykes, as if reenacting the event. "And then off they go across the parking lot."

Hely showed another clip of the incident at twice the original size and half the original speed. "I suggest somewhere at this point, she's getting the knife out of her purse," Hely said.

Hely pinpointed a moment when Dellamano began moving towards the truck and Nohmy, noting that her right hand is held at some distance from her body. Hely counted out 12 steps that Dellamano took towards Nohmy before stabbing him, during which time she doesn't appear to move her hand back towards her body or clothing.

Family and friends of Cameron Nohmy listen to the start of the trial of Alyssa Dellamano in Dedham Superior Court on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She is accused of killing Nohmy, 24, of Milton, in Quincy in 2020.

Reaction for Dellamano's mother

At this point, Dellamano's mother, who was seated in the court gallery with family members, rose and uttered words to the effect that Nohmy had struck her daughter. The interruption caused Hely to pause her closing argument. Dellamano's mother then left the courtroom and didn't return.

"The defendant brought a knife to a verbal argument," Hely continued. "She took that knife out and advanced towards Nohmy. This was a malicious act. It's a fight that the defendant started when Nohmy was unarmed. He was drunk. He was legless. He was trying to get himself off the ground."

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reach Peter Blandino at pblandino@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Alyssa Dellamano trial: What a jury heard about Cameron Nohmy's death