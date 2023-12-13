Jury Hears 911 Call in Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial

Following the bombshell testimony of his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, the second week of Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ assault trial continued on Monday and Tuesday with testimony from the driver who witnessed the alleged assault as well as the NYPD officers who arrested the “Creed III” star.



According to Variety, Majors’ 911 call was played in the courtroom on Tuesday. Sergeant Bryan Hanson, one of the officers who responded to the call, testified that the actor was worried that Jabbari had possibly overdosed or attempted suicide. Majors’ lawyers have previously stated that he called authorities out of concern for her mental state.

Per Variety, domestic violence prevention officer Brendan Swayne showed his bodycam footage, on which Jabbari was seen on the floor of the closet. When he saw her injuries, he spoke to her privately, without Majors present. He explained that “She seemed scared and started to cry.”

“Based on what we had so far, I knew bare minimum there’d be a domestic incident report filed,” Swayne said. “There was a domestic incident that had occurred.”

As previously reported by The Root, the “Loki” star was arrested on March 26 after police responded to what was called a “domestic dispute.” He was charged with “two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.”

Jabbari previously stated that the alleged assault began when they were in the backseat of a private car and she saw a text message from another woman on Majors’ phone and grabbed the device out of his hands. On Friday, the driver, Naveed Sarwar, testified through an interpreter, “I was feeling something was going on in the backseat. When I reached at Canal and Centre Street, [Majors] wanted to get rid of [Jabbari] and he opened the door…I saw they were fighting when the car stopped. He was trying to get rid of her.”

After prosecutors showed footage of their argument on the street, Sarwar said, “He was trying to throw her in the car. I do remember [Majors] was pushing her back into the car to get rid of her.”

Following the incident, Majors went to a hotel and Jabbari went to a nightclub with some people she met on the street because she “didn’t want to be alone.” Two of those people, Chloe Zoller and Max Manning, took the stand on Monday. “Jabbari complained that her finger was hurting,” Zoller said.

Major’s lawyers have maintained his innocence, claiming that it was Jabbari who assaulted the actor. However, in the aftermath of his arrest, the “Devotion” star’s career has suffered. In addition to being removed from several high-profile projects, he was dropped by his PR firm and management company. If he’s convicted of the charges, Majors faces up to one year in jail.

