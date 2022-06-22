Jury hears brief co-defendant testimony in Briskey trial

Jun. 22—Central to the murder trial of Jeffrey Jamall Briskey Tuesday was whether a witness for the defense should even have testified, given that she faces her own trial for hindering prosecution by allegedly helping Briskey flee the state.

Briskey, 36, was charged with three counts of capital murder in the 2017 slayings of Travis Frost, 73, and his grandson Joshua Dylan Moody, 23, of Rabbittown. Co-actor in the case, Rhimington Johnson was also charged with three counts of capital murder, and pleaded guilty to those charges in April earlier this year.

The courtroom controversy arose when Briskey defense attorney Michael Askew called co-defendant Sicondria Carter. The point was to hear Carter's testimony on the whereabouts of Briskey leading up to the murders.

Askew also intended to call Carter to testify against co-actor Rhimington Johnson's testimony, to discredit statements Johnson said on the stand.

In legal terms, that's called impeaching a witness, and is done when that witness gives statements on the stand that contradict statements that person had previously made. For the defense to callCarter to testify as a witness, however, would put her in danger of incriminating herself in her own case, both sides told the judge.

Calhoun County Judge Debra Jones ultimately denied Askew's line of questioning to impeach Johnson's testimony, stating that using one witness's testimony to impeach another's testimony was improper impeachment procedure.

After much discussion between both sides and the judge, Carter was finally wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair, handcuffs on and her attorney by her side, to give a brief five- to ten-minute testimony. Carter testified on her and Briskey's actions leading up to meeting with Moody, then quickly pleaded her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Investigator testifies

The State's final witness was investigator and eventual lead case agent with the Calhoun County Sheriff's office, Bruce Butterworth.

Story continues

Butterworth testified Tuesday that initially the case had a different lead agent and he was tasked with handling interviews and gathering evidence. Some of the evidence he collected were surveillance tapes of several different locations such as a gas station prior to the killings, and the Red Roof Inn in Oxford roughly two and a half hours after the crime occurred.

During his testimony, defense attorney Fred Lawton questioned Butterworth on whether certain items of evidence were ever tested, such as the decedents' hands for transfer DNA, or the serial number of the burned rifle that was found in the trunk of Moody's burned Nissan Altima. Butterworth testified that it was not tested, and when Lawton asked why, he said his supervisor did not request it.

Lawton presented phone records of cell phones believed to belong to Briskey and Johnson. Lawton said during the time the murders were supposedly taking place, the phone believed to be Johnson's called the number believed to be Briskey's.

"These two men are supposed to be together," Lawton asked Butterworth. "Can we infer from this that they may not have been together the whole time?"

"Um, no sir," Butterworth replied.

Butterworth said that there was a separate witness that stated that Carter had Briskey's phone during the event.

Lawton argued that Butterworth and state prosecutors had not presented any physical evidence that placed Briskey inside the house, such as DNA, fingerprints, hair or clothing fibers. The defense claimed that Briskey's "mere presence at the scene" doesn't prove he caused their death.

The defense team also argued that the state had not brought enough evidence that proved the "capital" charge in the case. In order for the state to include "capital" charges rather than felony murder, there must be special circumstances in the case — these could include robbery, burglary and the murder of two or more persons with prior intent to commit those acts.

The defense team's Alexander Dean made a motion of acquittal, claiming that the state had not proved that the defendant or his co-actor intended to rob or burglarize the Frost home prior to entering. Dean argued that Moody had arrived at the Frost home with Briskey and Johnson as his invited guests and awoke Frost, who met the two men with aggression because he'd encountered a burglar before.

District Attorney Brian McVeigh argued that if someone meets an invited guest with aggression, that invitation is no longer extended. McVeigh said Frost was "beaten until his teeth were on the floor."

Approximately 2:30, after both sides completed their respective presentations, the jury was excused so that attorneys could ready the charge instructions.

Closing arguments will be made first thing Wednesday morning, the jury will be charged, and deliberations will begin.