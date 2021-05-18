Jury hears case for life sentences against men convicted of murder

Aimee Ambrose, Goshen News, Ind.
·2 min read

May 18—GOSHEN — Life in prison is now on the line for two Elkhart men convicted of murdering a Columbia City woman and robbing a Michigan man two years ago.

Jurors in the case against Donald Owen Jr. and Mario Angulo Jr. returned to Elkhart County Circuit Court to help decide their punishment Monday, nearly three weeks after finding the men guilty at trial of murder, robbery and criminal confinement charges.

The counts stemmed from allegations that Owen, 22, directed the killing of Kimberly Dyer, 31, while Angulo, 20, carried out the deed after holding her captive in a house along Old Orchard Lane in Elkhart in October 2019. A Sturgis, Michigan man, Robert Porter, was also allegedly held and robbed at the house at the same time.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office is seeking life sentences for Owen and Angulo, arguing they acted through a gang affiliation while Dyer was tortured and Porter was humiliated during the approximately two-day ordeal at the house, described as a haven for methamphetamine users.

Since life terms go beyond the standard sentences for murder under Indiana law, the trial jury is needed to hear whether or not elements of the case meet criteria for life sentences.

"You will decide whether the injuries inflicted on Kimberly Dyer by the defendants rise to the level of that intentional infliction of a prolonged period of pain or punishment for coercive or sadistic purposes," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Katelyn Doyle told the jury.

Doyle said evidence would be presented showing the case meets criteria for life sentences, saying Owen and Angulo "intentionally" aided, induced or caused Dyer's death while she was tortured and confined, and while the two along with a third man, Matthew Murzynski, acted as part of a criminal organization. Doyle pointed out Owen had a fourth strike against him since Dyer was killed while he was serving an alternative sentence for auto theft, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.

Doyle described the criminal organization allegations as Owen, Angulo and Murzynski forming a sort of progressive line together while connected in ways through alleged affiliations with the Latin Kings gang.

"This was a crime that was initiated by Matthew Murzynski, continued and kept in place by Mr. Angulo, and when Mr. Owen stepped in, that criminal organization was complete," Doyle said. "We are confident that you will return the recommendation to the judge for a sentence of life without parole for both Mr. Angulo and Mr. Owen."

Angulo's attorney, Thomas Dixon, told the jury he doesn't believe the prosecution can meet the standards to prove the criminal organization and the torture allegations.

"I don't think the evidence is going to show criminal gang activity. I don't think it's going to show membership," Dixon said. "I don't think that the state is going to be able to check all these boxes."

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change boosted Hurricane Sandy economic losses by billions - study

    When Hurricane Sandy barreled over New York City and the East Coast in 2012, it caused $63 billion in damage, making it one of the costliest storms in U.S. history. Now, scientists have estimated that climate change pushed that price tag up by at least 13%. In a study https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-22838-1 published Tuesday, researchers compared Sandy's storm-surge flooding with what it might have looked like had sea levels not risen about 10 centimeters since the pre-industrial era.

  • Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

    A Garland woman and a Mesquite man were found shot to death Sunday night in Garland.

  • Dozens of convicted murderers to get a new chance at parole in KY after policy change

    Prosecutors, families decry the change by the state Parole Board

  • As prisons close, communities look to repurpose buildings

    One shuttered prison in Connecticut has been repurposed for document storage. With the state's inmate population down by more than half from its peak of almost 20,000 in 2008, decisions will need to be made about what to do with three more prisons slated for closure, including the Northern Correctional Institution that once housed death row, which is scheduled to be shuttered next month.

  • Fans of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Need to Prepare Themselves for the Show's Latest News

    THIS JUST IN.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Two brothers offered $75 million after being wrongly imprisoned for 31 years over murder of 11-year-old girl

    Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were freed in 2014 after DNA evidence implicated another man

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • South Korea's Moon seeks urgency on N.Korea, vaccine deal at Biden summit

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency. South Korean officials say they were heartened by the new administration's recent policy review, which called for a focus on practical diplomatic steps to reduce tensions while maintaining the final goal of removing North Korea's nuclear weapons. But amid the global coronavirus pandemic, domestic economic and political challenges, and foreign policy crises elsewhere, the Biden administration has not signalled North Korea is a top priority, potentially complicating Moon's hopes of cementing his legacy.

  • ‘Monster’ nursing assistant gets seven life sentences for murdering elderly veterans with insulin

    Assistant US attorney says killer’s actions were ‘shockingly horrific’ and that her murder method was ‘unforgiving and brutal’

  • US airlines may start weighing passengers

    Passengers could be asked to step on the scales at the boarding gate, as federal aviation authority gets ahead of obesity figures

  • Rugby uses eye-tracking technology to tackle concussions

    A “shadow trial” of advanced eye-tracking technology will be conducted in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman tournament in Australia and New Zealand as part of World Rugby’s bid to tackle head injuries by improving the detection of concussions. The virtual reality technology, known as NeuroFlex, is set to be used during matches as part of the head injury assessment (HIA) process under a partnership between Rugby Australia, Rugby New Zealand and World Rugby.

  • The Panthers had some big highlights in Sunday’s game that were obscured by tough loss

    Tampa Bay’s 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night obscured some highlights from the losing squad.

  • Manchin and Murkowski call for bipartisan voting rights bill as For The People Act deadlocks in Senate

    Lawmakers urge congressional leadership to take up John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

  • Firing squad death penalty introduced in South Carolina despite outcry

    Bill forces death row inmates to choose between firing squad and electric chair

  • SolarWinds hack: Russian denial 'unconvincing'

    The director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service denied it was behind the cyber-attack.

  • Lawmakers call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire as aerial bombardments continue into night

    Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and 28 Senate Democrats on Sunday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as fighting continued into the night.Driving the news: Young, a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, joined panel Chair Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in a bipartisan statement saying: "Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas' rocket attacks, in a manner proportionate with the threat its citizens are facing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."As a result of Hamas' rocket attacks and Israel's response, both sides must recognize that too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further," Young and Murphy added. "We are encouraged by reports that the parties are exploring a ceasefire. We hope that this ceasefire can be reached quickly and that additional steps can be taken to preserve a two-state future."Of note: Murphy also added his name to a separate statement with 27 other Democrats, led by Sen. Jon Ossoff (Ga.), saying: "To prevent any further loss of civilian life and to prevent further escalation of conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories, we urge an immediate ceasefire."Joint Statement Urging Ceasefire in Middle East pic.twitter.com/nkTNFqH7re— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) May 16, 2021 The big picture: The lawmakers' calls came after the United Nations Security Council held a meeting to discuss the violence that has killed over 180 Palestinians and 10 Israelis since fighting began last Monday.Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the UN, told the virtual meeting that the Biden administration had "made clear" to both sides that it would provide assistance "should the parties seek a ceasefire," per Reuters.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free