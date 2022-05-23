Jury hears closing statements in Antwerp manslaughter trial

May 23—WATERTOWN — A jury heard closing arguments Monday in the trial of Nicole M. Lacey, who is accused of running her boyfriend over with a car in 2018.

Lacey is being accused of hitting her then-boyfriend, Jared C. Cook, with her 2004 Chevrolet Impala on May 30, 2018, in their driveway at their home on County Route 24 in Antwerp. He died days later at Upstate University Hospital due to complications from blunt force trauma to his head and a skull fracture.

Two years after the alleged incident, Lacey was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office with first-degree manslaughter. She was later indicted on the manslaughter charge, as well as second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, felonies, and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Her trial began last Tuesday in Jefferson County Court before Judge David A. Renzi. Prosecuting the case is District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills and Assistant District Attorney Nolan Pitkin. Defending Lacey are attorneys Gary Miles and Todd Doldo.

The prosecution brought roughly 20 witnesses to the stand to testify over the course of four days. On Monday, the defense brought two witnesses. The first was Lacey's father, Gerald, who said his daughter never admitted to running Mr. Cook over. He's a tow truck operator and mechanic who could have crushed or altered his daughter's car after the incident but did not.

Their second witness before the defense rested was John Serth Jr., a professional engineer who the court deemed an expert witness in physics and accident reconstruction. Mr. Serth testified that there was "no question" Mr. Cook was run over by a car, but he criticized the sheriff's office reconstruction of the accident. He brought up the tracks in the front yard that police used to determine the route Lacey allegedly took before hitting Mr. Cook. The sheriff's office alleges that Lacey reversed her vehicle into the yard and then accelerated forward before hitting Mr. Cook in the driveway. Mr. Serth testified that the tracks the sheriff's office found did not line up.

Mr. Serth also discussed the undercarriage of the vehicle. It had been established that Mr. Cook had driven the Impala into a ditch a few weeks before his death, and Mr. Serth said the damage underneath is consistent with that type of crash. That counters the police investigation, which alleges that scrapes underneath the car likely came from Mr. Cook's body. Lastly, Mr. Serth testfied saying Mr. Cook's injuries seemingly contradict the accident reconstruction. He said the reconstruction shows that Mr. Cook got his arm caught on the top of the wheel with the bottom of his arm on the tire, but the injuries of alleged road rash were on the top of his forearm.

After Mr. Serth's testimony, Attorney Miles gave his closing statement to the jury. He focused on there being a lack of motive established in the case. He quoted the police report, saying that it says Lacey ran Mr. Cook over "for reasons unknown."

"I submit that 'reasons unknown' means reasonable doubt," Mr. Miles said.

He told the jury the case was largely circumstantial and described Lacey's attitude and demeanor in the hours and days after the alleged incident. Lacey "frantically" dialed 911 at 4:10 p.m. the day the incident happened. He said she "cradled" Mr. Cook in the driveway.

"Killers don't try to cradle their victim," Mr. Miles said.

He said she drove the vehicle that's alleged to have been the weapon to Upstate University Hospital — where Mr. Cook was transported — with his mother. She was cooperative with police at the hospital, including offering them to inspect her car in the parking lot. She went back to Watertown and did an interview with a detective voluntarily, he said. She didn't ask for a lawyer, didn't hide the car and didn't have her dad, Gerald, cube the car or destroy it like he could have, Mr. Miles said. He noted some testimony from the prosecution's witnesses, including Julie Horn, an intelligence analyst who tracked Lacey's phone the day the incident occured. He said the tracking method gives estimated results and a general area where a phone could be. Mr. Miles noted the blue jeans Mr. Cook was wearing that day and how there weren't tire marks on them. And he asked the jury to use common sense.

"My opinions are irrelevant," he told the jury. "Your opinions are the ones that count."

Next up was Assistant District Attorney Pitkin, who gave the prosecution's closing statement. He started by saying the prosecution does not have to prove a motive but instead they have to prove Lacey intentionally ran Mr. Cook over. He responded to Mr. Miles saying she dialed 911 first.

"She knew she messed up," Mr. Pitkin said.

He brought up the idea that Mr. Cook may have fallen from a roof. Over the course of the trial it was determined that the possibility of a roof fall came from an EMT speculating at the scene. The defense has stressed that it didn't come from Lacey, but Mr. Pitkin said to the jury that she took that story and ran with it. According to testimony, she told at least two detectives and Mr. Cook's sister, Jena, about the possible fall.

"She latched on to this story," Mr. Pitkin said. "She made it her own."

Mr. Pitkin brought up the evidence in the case. He reminded the jury that blue fibers were found under the car — potentially coming from Mr. Cook's blue jeans — along with human hair and scuff marks the prosecution alleges were caused by Mr. Cook's body. He also told the jury that the only DNA found in the tread voids on the tire of the Impala belonged to Mr. Cook.

Mr. Pitkin also discussed the statement Lacey gave police. She stated that on May 30, she and Mr. Cook drove home from Gouverneur. When they got there, she told police she started driving back to Gouverneur to get food but realized she didn't have money halfway there. She turned around and drove back, stating she found Mr. Cook laying in the driveway when she got home. She then drove through the yard and parked next to Mr. Cook before dialing 911. Mr. Pitkin said that given her route home and a row of trees on the north side of her home would have made it highly unlikely for her to see Mr. Cook in the driveway and then respond quickly enough to drive across the lawn. He also noted that her phone was tracked from Gouverneur to their Antwerp home and that it didn't leave until 4:51 p.m. — 40 minutes after the incident — suggesting that she didn't in fact drive partially back to Gouverneur.

"Her story just doesn't make sense," Mr. Pitkin said.

Mr. Pitkin stressed that intent can be formed in an instant and that it allegedly happened in this case.

"This isn't about Nicole Lacey," Mr. Pitkin said. "This is about her actions and the tragic death of Jared Cook."

The jury is set to begin deliberating Tuesday morning.