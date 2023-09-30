Jury hears forensic evidence on fourth day of Lewis trial

Sep. 29—CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County jury was presented forensic evidence on the fourth day of a murder trial in Clark Circuit 1.

Mac Lewis, 47, is charged with killing his wife, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bennett Lewis, 32, in their Sellersburg home on April 1, 2022.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, who's trying the case along with deputy prosecutor Krista Wilike, called medical examiner Dr. James Jacobi to the stand Friday morning.

The prosecution's position is Lewis shot and killed Bennett Lewis after she told him she wanted a divorce.

Jacobi testified he performed the autopsy on Bennett Lewis.

"The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the right side of the face, below the eye," Jacobi said.

He said Bennett Lewis also experienced other "flesh wounds" and grazing from bullets.

"I believe there were four shots fired," he said, which created eight "holes," including entry and exit wounds.

Mull asked Jacobi if he noticed any residue consistent with Bennett Lewis grabbing the gun while it was firing.

"I did not see any," Jacobi said.

Lewis is being represented by Clark County public defender Mitch Harlan and public defender Kayse Machan.

The defense argues Lewis was using the gun to get Bennett Lewis' attention after she said she wanted to divorce. They said he was threatening suicide and the gun went off when she tried to take it from him.

On cross-examination, Machan asked Jacobi to clarify his findings, and state again that it wasn't eight bullets that he noted, just 8 wounds.

"Correct, eight holes," Jacobi said.

She asked Jacobi if he makes legal determinations on a person's manner of death, or just medical.

Jacobi said his determinations are "predominantly" medical.

Along with a count of murder, Lewis is charged with attempted murder for firing a gun at Bennett Lewis' then 11-year-old daughter, along with three counts of criminal recklessness for continuing to fire the weapon inside the home.

Lewis is also accused of shooting a bullet through a television, and that bullet then traveled out of the home, across Highway 60 and into the storm door at a home in a neighboring Sellersburg subdivision.

A resident of that home, Debbie Belcher, was called to testify on Friday.

She said she and her husband had been grilling on April 1, 2022 and a few minutes after her husband came in from the home's deck, they heard the gunshot shatter their glass door.

"My husband was at that door moments earlier, he wasn't hit," she said.

On cross-examination Machan asked Belcher if she'd met Lewis before. She said she had not.

Belcher said she did know Bennett Lewis because Bennett Lewis had been a hospice nurse for a family member.

The prosecution also called Indiana State Police Forensic Scientist Mitzi Templeton to testify.

Templeton said she tested the gun used in the shooting.

Mull asked her if the gun ever went off accidentally.

She said it did not.

On cross-examination Harlan asked Templeton if she was asked to test clothing for gunshot residue and if she did a fingerprint analysis on items related to the case.

Templeton said she didn't get a request to do either of those things.

Clark County Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives Major Erik Elliott also testified that he was part of the investigation in this case.

Court is expected to resume Monday at 8:30 a.m.