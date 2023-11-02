Jury hears interview with police as double murder trial continues

Nov. 2—WELCH — A jury listened Wednesday to recordings of a police interview and 911 calls as the double murder trial of a man charged with the April 2022 shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend continued in McDowell County.

Jhamel Scott Jr., 24, of Welch was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the April 8, 2022 shooting death of his girlfriend, 20-year-old Summer Robinette at their Stewart Street home. Robinette was 23 months pregnant at the time.

Scott was interviewed by Chief Timothy Vineyard of the Welch Police Department soon after the shooting. The jury heard a recording of that interview Wednesday when Vineyard testified.

Scott told Chief Vineyard that he was going to clean his .357-caliber revolver, but he tripped when he took it his bedroom closet, causing the gun to fire. Robinette, who was sitting on the bed, was hit in the neck. The shot went through a flatscreen television that was on the bed. Scott said that the television was connected to a laptop he was using for video games.

"I fell towards my left leg. I have a prosthetic (artificial) leg. I fell forward," Scott stated. "The gun went off. I looked up and she was shot."

When questioned by Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, Vineyard said the revolver was loaded when he arrived at the home. Scott was waiting outside and the gun was on the hood of his car.

Attorney R. Keith Flinchum, who is representing Scott, asked Vineyard about two other guns, both of them semi-automatic, that were found in the bedroom. One gun was on the bed and the other was on the floor, and they had magazines in them.

During cross-examination, Flinchum asked Chief Vineyard whether it was unusual for people to keep loaded guns in their homes. Vineyard replied that it was not.

"And it's not against the law?" Flinchum asked.

"No sir," Vineyard said.

When Flinchum started questioning, he commended Chief Vineyard for getting Robinette's 5-year-old son, who was sleeping in another bedroom, out of the home and to a family member so he would not see what had happened to his mother.

"It would have been very tragic for him to see that," Flinchum said.

The next witness was Robert Bowman, director of the McDowell County 911 Center. The center provided recordings of the initial 911 call Scott made about 1:33 a.m. on April 8, 2022 and related calls made that morning. Bowman told the jurors how dispatchers start making notes while using CAD (computer-aided dispatch) documents when they receive a call.

Jurors listened to the recording as Scott told the answering 911 dispatcher that he needed an ambulance and police. After being asked his name and giving it, he said that he had shot his girlfriend.

"I was coming out of my closet and I turned around and I slipped," he told the dispatcher.

"Is she breathing?" the dispatcher asked.

"No! I need an ambulance!" Scott replied.

Scott was asked if he wanted to try giving Robinette CPR.

"What? She was hit in the neck! She was hit in the neck!" he told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher continued to question Scott, asking about his home's exact location on Stewart Street and his home's appearance.

"It's a brick house! I cannot believe this at all!" Scott said.

In the courtroom, Scott hung his head at times while the recording played. Members of Robinette's family sometimes hung their heads and wiped their eyes while the testimony continued.

The trial, being conducted before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish, continues today.

