Jury hears from Jennifer Farber Dulos’ nanny during Michelle Troconis trial

Despite a winter storm dropping snow and sleet across the state, the trial for Michelle Troconis continued Tuesday in Stamford Superior Court with jurors hearing testimony from the Dulos children’s nanny and a retired Connecticut State Police sergeant.

Lauren Almeida, who still works as a nanny for the five Dulos children, took the stand Tuesday afternoon and began to paint a picture of the family she met in Farmington back in 2012. Jennifer Farber Dulos and Fotis Dulos appeared happily married at the time, Almeida said, but something allegedly took a turn in the spring of 2017.

Before the court adjourned for the day, Almeida summarized the first few years of her employment and told the jury that in March 2017, the Dulos children were on a two-week vacation from school. The family — along with Almeida — traveled to Aspen, Colorado, to ski, then headed back east to Miami to water ski.

It was in Miami that Almeida said she first met Michelle Troconis.

When asked to identify Troconis, she pointed toward the defendant.

Troconis, former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, is standing trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Farber Dulos nearly five years ago.

Farber Dulos, who shared five children with Dulos, vanished after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24, 2019. She was in the midst of a heated divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, who was charged with her murder when he died after attempting suicide at his Farmington home. Farber Dulos’ body has never been found, but she was declared legally dead in October 2023.

Almeida has been a highly anticipated witness in the case against Troconis. In the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, Schoenhorn objected to Almeida testifying about arguments she overheard between Farber Dulos and Dulos or about things Farber Dulos told her about their relationship or divorce proceedings.

Almeida took the stand late in the afternoon, but most of Tuesday’s testimony centered around the collection of evidence in New Canaan right after Farber Dulos disappeared. Her testimony is expected to continue Wednesday morning, picking back up in Miami where she said Farber Dulos first began to suspect that her husband was having an affair with Troconis.

Retired Connecticut State Police Sgt. Matthew Reilly, who also testified Friday, returned to the witness stand after the long weekend to walk the jury through his process of identifying and collecting evidence.

That evidence included the photographing, swabbing and inspecting of blood-like stains on the floor of Farber Dulos’ garage at 69 Welles Lane in New Canaan, on a trash can in the garage, on a Range Rover parked in that garage and on Farber Dulos’ Chevrolet Suburban that was found parked near Waveny Park.

State prosecutor Michelle Manning questioned Reilly as she pulled up photos of evidence markers and colored arrow-shaped sticky notes that pointed to what appeared to be stains, smears and spatter of blood on the vehicles and garage floor.

Reilly testified about blood-like stains found on a steering wheel and in the rear cargo area of Farber Dulos’ SUV. He told the jury about how he swabbed those stains along with the process of collecting latent, or not fully visible, fingerprints from an entrance to the house.

As part of his testimony, the jury finally saw photos that were the subject of much debate in court last week: Long exposure shots of blood-like stains glowing blue after being sprayed with Luminol, which can be used to detect blood.

Reilly said he had received some training about presumptive blood testing that includes using Luminol, which he said is a substance that investigators receive from a forensic supply house, mixed with a solvent, tested on pig or horse blood, and then sprayed on areas that they want to search for blood. The Luminol reacts to iron, which is found in human and animal blood, and glows blue when it comes into contact with iron.

Reilly said they use Luminol not to definitively say they have found blood but to identify areas that should be subject to further testing to determine if there is blood there.

Luminol needs to be looked at in the dark, he said, so when searching Farber Dulos’ SUV they turned off the lights, closed doors, worked in the dark by flashlight and used long exposures to photograph the bright blue glow that was shown in photos in court.

“We use it as a search tool,” he said. “We use it to search for blood that is not visible.”

If the Luminol glows, he said, they do further testing.

Troconis’ defense team has been arguing since last week that certain photos of evidence, including images of stains glowing blue after being sprayed with Luminol, may confuse the jurors if the results of further blood testing aren’t brought up until further along in the trial. Defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn argued that the presumptive testing is a “junk science” and said the prosecution wanted to show photos of the spots lit up by Luminol to give the impression that there was more blood than there was.

Schoenhorn continued to drive home the point on Tuesday that Luminol may also react when sprayed onto other things that contain iron, like root vegetables, rust and cleaning products.

During his cross-examination of Reilly, Schoenhorn peppered him with questions about how Luminol works, asking him if he was a scientist or a chemist.

Reilly said he has used Luminol about 15 times and again said Luminol is used as a search tool rather than a blood test. He told the jury that Luminol “reacts to iron, or anything with iron in it.”

He said there are “a laundry list” of things Luminol will react to, including bleach and rust.

Schoenhorn went on to ask Reilly more questions about what Luminol might react to. He asked if the stains would glow if they were stains from radishes or other root vegetables and if the Luminol would have reacted if a child was eating a hamburger in the back of Farber Dulos’ car “and it spilled a little bit.”

He also asked if potential rust from the vehicle itself, or from children’s ice skates that may have been in the vehicle, could have set off a reaction.

Prosecutors rebutted by asking if any evidence of root vegetables or ground meat was found near where the Luminol reacted.

“On the garage floor did you find any evidence of radishes?” prosecutors asked Reilly. “What about on the undercarriage of the Suburban, any cheeseburgers or radishes?”

Schoenhorn’s only comment on the case outside of court Tuesday was that the testimony surrounded “radishes and cheeseburgers.”

He said of the evidence presented by prosecutors so far, and expected to come up next: “We’re so far off the playing field, were not even in the parking lot. None of this applies to Ms. Troconis.”

On Friday, he said that none of the evidence he’d seen yet was relevant to his client. Whether it was relevant to a case against Fotis Dulos, he said, was yet to be seen.

Schoenhorn left the courthouse Tuesday with Troconis and her family, who were escorted out of the courthouse by court marshals following a brief spat between a member of Troconis’ family and a photographer when they left Friday.

The trial is set to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Another detective is also expected to testify Wednesday, though prosecutors told the judge his testimony is expected to be brief, while Almeida’s testimony is expected to take hours.

“Ms. Almeida may take a substantial portion of the day,” said prosecutor Sean McGuiness.

The state is expected to start presenting alleged DNA evidence this week.