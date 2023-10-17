Jury hears opening statements in 2021 Longmont fatal crash case

Oct. 17—A jury heard opening statements Tuesday morning in the case of a man who is accused of causing a fatal wreck in Longmont after fleeing a police stop in a stolen vehicle on October 2021.

James Michael Kramer, 39, is charged with first-degree murder — extreme indifference in the death of 93-year-old Joe Gold on Oct. 28, 2021.

Kramer is also charged with vehicular eluding resulting in death, vehicular eluding causing injury, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint, driving through a red light, two counts of third-degree assault and four counts of violation of bond.

In the opening statements on Tuesday, Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Myra Gottl argued that on the day of the crash, the weather was normal, the brakes in the car Kramer was driving were working, the signal lights were operating and the posted speed limit was at least 20 miles under what Kramer was driving.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"He didn't care who was out there on the road when he made the choice to run a red light at 60 miles per hour," Gottl said.

Gottl continued to describe the scene of the crash and the injuries of the victims.

"Joe Gold didn't need to die that day," Gottl said. "No one needed to get hurt, all of these things happened because of the choices that man, James Kramer, made."

Defense attorney William Bode asked the jury to think of focus, fear and flight throughout the trial and argued that when police pulled a gun on Kramer, survival became the one goal for him, causing him to take flight.

"He felt the most relatable of human emotions: fear," Bode said. "When somebody is faced with a situation that is life threatening, survival becomes the one goal. Flight, freeze or fight. Mr. Kramer took flight to leave a situation he believed to be life threatening."

The trial is scheduled for two weeks and Kramer remains in custody.

Police said Kramer was driving in a suspected stolen vehicle when police attempted to pull him over on Ninth Avenue on Oct. 28, 2021 in Longmont.

According to police, Kramer sped away from the attempted stop, causing police to call off the pursuit. About a mile east of the attempted traffic stop, Kramer's vehicle collided with Gold's 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southbound at Ninth Avenue and Pace Street.

Gold was declared dead at the scene.

Longmont police said three other people were also injured.

Kramer told police he tried to brake, but that one of his shoes got caught under the brake pedal. Police did find and arrest Kramer without one of his shoes, and a shoe was later found in the driver's side of the vehicle.

But Longmont police said electronic data from the truck Kramer was driving showed that in the five seconds prior to the crash, Kramer was able to slow down from about 60 mph to about 50 mph before hitting the accelerator and getting back up to about 60 mph when the collision happened.