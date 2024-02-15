Jury hears opening statements, DNA testimony on first day of homicide trial

Feb. 15—EBENSBURG — Three witnesses were called and questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday, the first day of the trial of a Johnstown man accused of shooting a woman dead on New Year's Day 2022.

Qwante N. Rose, 22, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the killing of 19-year-old Jaydin Sanderson.

Johnstown police Detective Sgt. Cory Adams, state police forensic scientist and serologist Ashley Manger, and forensic DNA scientist Patrice M. Ferlan gave testimony about their backgrounds and evidence related to the case.

The jury — the selection of which was finished on Wednesday morning after Tuesday's proceedings ran long — also heard opening statements from both sides' attorneys on Wednesday.

"This case is fairly straightforward," Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said. "It's not a 'whodunit.' "

Rose's attorney, Ralph Karsh, disagreed.

"As he sits here right now, he is absolutely innocent," Karsh said of his client.

Karsh argued that the case is in fact a "whodunit," and he cautioned the jurors about their burden in determining the facts of the case beyond a reasonable doubt. He pointed out that it's the burden of the prosecution to prove the defendant guilty in criminal cases, not the defense's responsibility to prove innocence.

During his opening statement, Green said that Rose and Sanderson were in an "on-again, off-again" relationship prior to the events of New Year's Eve 2022, when they attended a party together in Stonycreek Township.

Green also alleged that, after leaving that party after midnight and dropping off a third person, the pair were traveling in Sanderson's vehicle through the Hornerstown section of Johnstown — with Sanderson driving and Rose in the back seat behind her.

That's when Rose is accused of causing the vehicle to stop and using a semiautomatic pistol to shoot Sanderson in the back of the head. Her body was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle in the 600 block of Wood Street on New Year's Day.

Green said the authorities discovered that information through two people who claimed that Rose confessed to the homicide.

Additionally, Green said, Rose's DNA was found on the left leg of Sanderson's bloodstained white pants, possibly indicating that he manipulated her leg back into the vehicle after the shooting. Her left shoe was found outside the driver's door and underneath the vehicle.

Karsh tried to cast doubt on this information by questioning how the DNA may have been transferred onto the pants. He also argued that there is no way to prove Sanderson didn't drop both Rose and the third person off and visit someone else before arriving on Wood Street.

Adams testified about why Sanderson's pants and a 9mm Luger bullet casing allegedly found on the front passenger floor of her vehicle were sent to the state police crime laboratory in Greensburg.

Karsh peppered Adams during cross-examination with questions about the language of the initial call; what was done at the scene before he arrived; how evidence is sent to the lab for testing; how Sanderson's pants were stored beforehand; and who filled out the lab request and what specifically was on that form.

Manger was called to discuss her job in preparing samples at the lab. She said she processes items received from investigative agencies and prepares serology reports. Serology is the scientific examination of blood serum.

Manger testified that when she received the pants, the left leg, which police had requested be tested for touch DNA, was wrapped in white paper.

Ferlan provided the jurors with a basic understanding of what DNA is, as well as of touch DNA — DNA that is transferred to an object by contact — and how people can be identified through genetic testing.

Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites questioned her about her reports on the evidence in the investigation of Sanderson's death, and she went item-by-item through the conclusions from three reports.

Ferlan said the sample from the lower left leg of Sanderson's pants had three partial DNA signatures, one of which was confirmed to be Sanderson's.

After a second testing with Rose's sample, she concluded that there was moderate support that one of the other two DNA signatures belonged to Rose.

Additionally, there was moderate support that Rose's DNA appeared on cuttings of Sanderson's fingernails that were sent for testing, Ferlan testified.

Cambria County Senior Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III, who is presiding over the trial, advised the jurors that the testimony heard on Wednesday may appear confusing, but for good reason.

"To accommodate some significant scheduling issues ... it might seem a little out of order," he said.

Krumenacker added that he was confident that both sides would tie the entire case together by the end.

Testimony in the trial will continue Thursday and is scheduled for Friday as well.