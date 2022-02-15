Jury hears opening statements in hate crime trial

Feb. 15—A jury that included nine Whites, three Blacks and one Hispanic Monday heard about a litany of racist vitriol expressed by the three defendants in the federal hate crimes trial now under way at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick.

After impaneling a jury of 12 and four alternates in the morning, the trial went straight into opening statements from the prosecution.

Defense attorneys for Travis McMichael, 36, his father, Greg McMichael, 66, and fellow Satilla Shores resident William "Roddie" Bryant, 52, gave opening statements in the afternoon. All three White men are accused of hate crimes in the Feb. 23, 2021, shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black.

All three were found guilty of murder in an earlier Superior Court trial and given life sentences.

While past racist comments by the defendants are not on trial, prosecuting attorney Bobbi Bernstein said such expression demonstrates a thought pattern that led the three to take part in the killing of a Black man.

"You're going to hear comments from all three defendants that show what was going on in their minds," said Bernstein, an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. "They persisted in their insistence that the Black guy was up to no good."

In their opening statements, defense attorneys expressed revulsion to their clients' racist language and described their actions that day as tragic. But, they said, skin color was not their motive when they chased Arbery to a fatal confrontation.

"At the end of the day, I'm not going to ask you to like Travis McMichael," defense attorney Amy Copeland said of her client. "But I am going to ask you to return a verdict of not guilty."

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and Bryan all are charged in federal court with attempted kidnapping and of acting based on skin color to interfere with Arbery's right to be on a public street. Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael also are charged with brandishing a firearm in a violent crime. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

Bernstein told jurors the evidence will prove Arbery died because of his skin color.

Travis McMichael used the "N" word to describe Blacks often and angrily leading up to the day he shot killed Arbery, Bernstein said. Travis McMichael once texted that he enjoyed his job because "zero n---s work with me," Bernstein said. Bryan referred to African Americans contemptuously as "boot lips," she added. Bryan also frequently used the "N" word, such as once in a text when he expressed disapproval of his daughter's Black boyfriend, Bernstein said.

Greg McMichael once shocked a colleague with a diatribe against Black people after the woman noted with sympathy the passing of an African American civil rights leader, Bernstein said.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun on a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood, ending a chase in which the three defendants pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as he ran through the streets of the neighborhood.

Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. Bryan used his cellphone to record the deadly confrontation.

The McMichaels have said they chased Arbery because they suspected him of burglary after he had entered a house under construction in the neighborhood. However, testimony in the state trial in November revealed Arbery had not taken anything.

Greg McMichael later told county police he could not determine whether Arbery had actually committed a crime, but they still chased him because he was Black, Bernstein said.

"All three men decided that he had to be in Satilla Shores to commit a crime," she said.

Arbery lived a couple of miles away in the Fancy Bluff community and was known to family and friends as an avid jogger who loved to run everywhere.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was on a run when he stopped inside the open house at 220 Satilla Drive for the fifth time. After continuing on and running past the McMichaels' house at 230 Satilla Drive, Arbery found himself running for his life, she said. Although a White couple and others also had been seen on the security camera of the unfinished house, the McMichaels focused on one person who was seen inside the structure, she said.

"More precisely, they had been on the lookout for a Black man, who turned out to be Ahmaud," Bernstein said.

Arbery had no idea why the men were chasing him and demanding that he stop, she said. When Bryan saw Arbery being chased in front of his residence, Bryan immediately thought Arbery was in the wrong, she said.

"Even though he didn't know anyone involved, he immediately assumed the Black guy, who was in shorts and running shoes and had nothing in his hands, was the bad guy," Bernstein said.

Bryan used his pickup truck on several occasions to block Arbery's escape as he "repeatedly and desperately tried to run away," she said.

Armed with a .357 Magnum handgun, Greg McMichael at one point yelled at Arbery to "stop, or I'll blow your f---ing head off!" Bernstein told the jury.

Despite the evidence jurors will hear about his derogatory comments toward Blacks, Greg McMichael did not pursue Arbery because of race, said his attorney, Attilio Balbo. Ill-fated though his actions may have been, Greg McMichael went after Arbery strictly as a burglary suspect, he said.

"The evidence is going to show that Greg and Travis McMichael followed Ahmaud Arbery, not because he was a Black man but because he was the man entering the house in question," Balbo said.

Berstein assured jurors the evidence will prove quite the opposite.

"At the end of the day, the evidence will prove that if Ahmaud Arbery were White, he would have gone for a jog, checked out a house and come home for Sunday dinner," she said.

Led by Tara Lyons, assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the prosecution will present its first witness when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.

The trial is expected to last between seven and 12 days, said presiding U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood.

Hundreds of potential jurors were summoned from throughout the 43-county Southern District of Georgia for the federal trial. The final jury includes residents from as far away as Augusta, Baxley and Dublin.