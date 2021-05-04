Jury hears opening statements in multi-count drug case

May 4—A Lucas County jury heard opening statements on Tuesday in the trial for a West Toledo man facing several accusations of selling heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Leron Gregory, 41, of the 1800 block of Perth Street, is charged in three separate cases with trafficking and possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana, as well as three counts of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of having weapons under disability.

Detectives allegedly caught Gregory with drugs in his possession and other items like scales, baggies, and gloves, which are indicative of drug trafficking, investigators said. At the time of the alleged offenses, Gregory was on probation for procurement of a prostitute for another and receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors say detectives approached Gregory's vehicle in the Kroger parking lot, located at 833 Alexis Road, after witnessing what they believed to be a drug transaction on Oct. 8, 2018. As officers approached the vehicle, Gregory was found with drug residue on his hands, specifically a white powder.

Police searched the vehicle, finding heroin, crack, and powder cocaine, prosecutors said.

They later searched a hotel room where Gregory was staying, finding an excessive amount of marijuana, along with scales, a blender, a mixing bowl, and baggies, according to prosecutors. Additionally, a storage unit belonging to Gregory was searched where additional marijuana and supplies, as well as a pistol.

On Nov. 28, 2019, Gregory was pulled over for a traffic violation and he consented police's request to search the vehicle, where they found a bag of crack cocaine. Thousands of dollars of cash, a digital scale, and two cell phones were also found.

About a week later, Gregory was a passenger in his own vehicle during a traffic stop and the defendant had warrants for his arrest. After searching the vehicle, Gregory was found to have oxycodone pills, over $900, and a scale.

On Tuesday, prosecutors told the jury that this is a straight forward case. However, defense attorney Merle Dech said prosecutors will not be able to prove each and every element of the charges.

If convicted on all of the charges, Gregory could face upwards of 47 1/2 years in prison.