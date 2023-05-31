Jury hears opening statements in Nichole Brooks murder trial

May 31—BLUEFIELD — Whether a gunshot that killed a 13-year-old girl was fired with an intent to kill or in self defense is a question that a jury was asked Tuesday to consider as the trial of a Mercer County woman charged with first-degree murder and other offenses got underway.

Much of Tuesday morning and the early afternoon were spent seating a jury for the trial of Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial is before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

Her daughter, 23-year-old Isis Wallace of Bluefield, pleaded guilty March 29 to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder. Her sentencing is pending.

In his opening statement, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson, who is representing the state along with Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, told the jury how a domestic violence incident led to the fatal shooting on March 23, 2022. Officers with the Bluefield Police Department were called to the home of Brooks and Wallace on Memorial Avenue.

Wallace's boyfriend was arrested and charged with domestic battery. A search for 9mm-Glock that belonged to Wallace was conducted, and the firearm was found in a Nike bag outside the home, Lawson said. The gun was logged, placed in an evidence bag and later returned to Wallace. No firearm was found on the boyfriend's person or in his luggage.

The boyfriend called a woman "who was like a sister to him" and asked to her drive up from North Carolina to get him, Lawson said. Her 13-year-old daughter came with her. After the boyfriend went before a magistrate and was bonded out, they drove to the Memorial Avenue home to collect his belongings. Wallace and the boyfriend "screamed" obscenities at each other, and Wallace fired a shot at the car as it departed.

Lawson said testimony would show how about minute or a minute and a half later, Wallace got into her mother's white Suburban on the passenger side and Brooks climbed into the driver's side. Security videos shot from businesses along Cumberland Road showed the boyfriend's car, then the white Suburban following about a minute later, Lawson told the jury. At the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road, Nichole Brooks pulled up to the car, aimed a gun out the window and fired.

Lawson then told the juror that they would hear conflicting arguments about who fired the gun.

"We contend that it doesn't matter," Lawson stated. "It doesn't matter if Isis Wallace fired that gun. It doesn't matter if Nichole Brooks fired that gun."

What ultimately matters is that Brooks and Wallace "worked as one" to fire a gun which killed a person, and who the shot was meant to kill did not matter, Lawson said. The bullet struck the 13-year-old girl in the head.

The state is asking the jury to find Brooks guilty of first-degree murder without mercy. If a person is convicted of first-degree murder without a recommendation of mercy, he or she faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Attorney Joseph Harvey, who is representing Brooks along with Attorney J.J. McPherson, told the jury in his opening statement that Brooks and Wallace had acted in self defense. Harvey said that Wallace's boyfriend slapped her during the domestic incident and that, as a convicted felon who could not legally own a gun, had put a Glock pistol in a Nike bag and hidden it outside, then told police it was in the trash.

Harvey said that Wallace called the woman coming to pick up her boyfriend and asked that he not be brought back to the house after bond was posted. A specific condition of that bond stated that he was not to have any contact with Wallace, but they went back to Memorial Avenue.

Harvey then told the jury there was a fight that included "punching" as well as yelling. Wallace fired her gun as they left, but there is no evidence that she fired at the car; instead the shot was "up in the air," he added.

Wallace then discovered that a Taurus gun had been stolen, and the mother and daughter made" the stupid decision" to go after the car, Harvey said. When Wallace got into the Suburban, she threw her gun into the back seat. When they reached the ex-boyfriend's car at the intersection, he brandished the Taurus pistol and pointed it at them. Wallace panicked, grabbed the gun from the back seat and fired.

Harvey asked the jury to find Brooks not guilty on all charges.

The trial continues today before Judge Swope.

