Jury hears opening statements, testimony in 2019 domestic violence death

Jun. 29—A Lucas County jury will consider a felony charge this week for a South Toledo man accused of lying to police about his father's involvement in the death of a local restaurateur in August, 2019.

Lorenzo Morales, 44, wasn't arrested and charged until April 29, 2020, for allegedly killing his longtime girlfriend, Emilia Silguero-Guerrero, 36, known as Janeth, in their home in the 200 block of Field Avenue on Aug. 16, 2019.

Mr. Morales' son, Bryan Morales-Rivero, 24, found the woman on the dining room floor of the home with a single gunshot wound and 17 stab wounds, but he allegedly lied to Toledo police detectives during the investigation on behalf of his father — leading to a delay in arrests and charges, prosecutors say.

Mr. Morales-Rivero, who also lived at the Field Avenue residence, initially denied any knowledge about Ms. Silguero-Guerrero's death but later told investigators that his father killed her, assistant county prosecutor Rebecca Facey told the jury during opening statements on Monday.

The jury will consider if Mr. Morales-Rivero is guilty or not of obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.

"The lies that Bryan told in his first police interview helped shield his father from arrest and prosecution for Janeth's murder," Ms. Facey told the jury during opening statements on Monday. "The investigation continued for months with no arrest. For months, the family of Emilia Janeth Guerrero had to live with the fact that their loved one's murderer was walking free, with no consequences, for brutally taking their loved one."

The couple were co-owners of Taqueria La Autentica Mihoacana, a restaurant at 1218 Broadway St. and they also worked at a supermarket on Airport Highway. Mr. Morales-Rivero also worked at both locations.

Ms. Silguero-Guerrero's sister, Vanesa Silguero, was the state's first witness to take the stand on Monday with the assistance of a Spanish-speaking interpreter. She testified that Ms. Silguero-Guerrero, the mother of three teenagers, was the victim of domestic violence. Ms. Silguero-Guerrero planned to leave the abusive relationship days before she was killed.

Story continues

Mr. Morales, who was working at the supermarket that day, asked his son to leave the restaurant to check on Ms. Silguero-Guerrero, who was at home but she wasn't answering her phone, prosecutors said.

When Toledo police arrived at the South Toledo home, there were no signs of forced entry and no items taken. Detectives continued to investigate for months.

It wasn't until Mr. Morales-Rivero's second interview with police in April, 2020, that he came "clean about how his father murdered Janeth," and plotted to cover it up, Ms. Facey said on Monday. It was the evidence detectives needed to finally charge Mr. Morales for the death of his girlfriend. He will be tried for murder in August.

Mr. Morales-Rivero later claimed detectives coerced him to admit his father killed Ms. Guerrero. Prosecutors say recordings of the interview show there was no such duress.

But Aug. 16, 2019, was such a normal day for Mr. Morales-Rivero, so he didn't pay close attention to details — like when he left the home, defense attorney Sarah Anjum told the jury on Monday. Additionally, there was a language barrier between him and investigators.

"He struggled to understand the questions and they struggled to understand answers he was giving," Ms. Anjum said. "It is no surprise a million things got lost in the details."

Mr. Morales-Rivero also has an interpreter dictating to him throughout the trial.

Ms. Anjum said her client's story was consistent from the day of the murder through his second interview — but it was also during the portion of his second interview that he repeated a portion of the story that wasn't true. The purpose wasn't to lead police astray, the defense attorney said.

"Despite all of these barriers, Bryan tells a consistent story the day of the murder and at his second interview," Ms. Anjum said. "He tells a consistent story, that is, until fed the details one-by-one after police lie to him and tell him that they're certain he's the murderer. Unfamiliar with the country and terrified, Bryan then spits out a story that you will see is completely fed to him by detectives."

The trial will continue on Tuesday before Judge Eric Marks.

First Published June 28, 2021, 6:09pm